scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Reese Witherspoon cites irreconcilable differences as she files divorce

The 47-year-old actress Reese Witherspoon has officially lodged documents to divorce Jim Toth, confirmed the end of their 11-year marriage

By News Bureau

Actress Reese Witherspoon has officially lodged documents to divorce her husband Jim Toth. The 47-year-old actress confirmed the end of the couple’s 11-year marriage last week and has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the spilt in court documents that have been obtained by TMZ, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Filed in Nashville – where the pair live with their 10-year-old son Tennessee, the documents reveal that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement in March 2011. Reese had suggested that the agreement is valid and will provide “adequate and sufficient provisions” for their assets and debts.

As the split was filed in Davidson County and involves a child, Reese and Jim are required to take parenting classes and have 60 days to present a certificate of completion to the court.

An insider had claimed that Reese’s marriage woes had been “brewing for a long time” but the ‘Legally Blonde’ star did not want to call time on her union with Jim. The source told UsWeekly: “Reese never wanted her marriage to end, but it’s not a secret that this has been brewing for some time.”

“She really does adore Jim. (She) couldn’t have asked for a better stepdad and father to their son, Tennessee. They had a very healthy relationship and a lot of great times together but like a lot of couples, they grew apart.”

Reese, who also has children Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19 with first husband Ryan Phillippe, announced her split with Jim in a statement that was posted on Instagram. The statement read: “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Previous article
Taraji P Henson will be seen in a guest role in ‘Abbott Elementary’
Next article
India reports 3,824 new Covid cases
This May Also Interest You
News

'Indian Idol 13' contestants celebrate 110 years of feature films in India

News

Saif, Shoojit Sirkar, Drashti Dhami express grief at Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet

Sports

Athletics: Kenyan, Ethiopian runners win at 2023 Xiamen Marathon

Health & Lifestyle

Reduce screen time for autistic children: Experts

News

All at NMACC: From 'Gallan Goodiyan' to India's influence on global fashion

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut finds ‘desi kids who speak Hindi in second-hand Brit accent’ annoying

News

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz shares joyful moments with him after trial

News

'Fantastic Four' movie has a new writer with 'Avatar 2' scribe Josh Friedman

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron XBB.1.16 is 'one to watch': WHO

News

Varun Dhawan responds to criticism for picking Gigi Hadid, kissing her: ‘It was planned’

News

Anupam Kher sings a song for 'Metro… In Dino', shares a BTS video from sets

Sports

Serie A: Kean decisive in Juve's victory, Inter sink at San Siro

Sports

Off-field issues waste time, hamper preparations of Indian wrestlers

Sports

All set for Paris Olympics, women's hockey team has come a long way

Sports

WPL shows promise of transforming women's cricket in India

Sports

World Boxing glory not enough to power Indian women to Paris 2024

News

'GHKPM': Sai leaves Virat in shock, decides to marry Dr Satya

Box Office

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa' mints Rs 30.70 crore three days

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US