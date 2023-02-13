scorecardresearch
Rihanna is pregnant with 2nd child with A$AP Rocky

By News Bureau
Rihanna is pregnant with 2nd child with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky _ pic courtesy twitter

A representative for Rihanna has confirmed that the pop star is pregnant after her explosive Super Bowl performance that had social media talking, reports ‘Variety’. During her hits-filled set, the singer cradled her midsection several times, leading to widespread speculation on social media that she was pregnant with her second child with her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl set ran through many of her greatest hits, starting with ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’, ending with ‘Diamonds’ and touching on several smashes along the way, including ‘Only Girl (In the World)’, ‘Work’ and ‘Umbrella’, notes ‘Variety’.

Beyond the pregnancy speculation, Rihanna’s set had plenty of other highlights, ‘Variety’ adds. Although there were no special guests on-stage helping her to perform, she had one viral moment where she touched up her makeup mid-song, giving some nice promotion to her Fenty makeup brand.

Also, the moving platforms she performed on gave her a sky-high perch at the game, stressing out fans as she rose higher and higher. With an army of dancers, wild outfits and a spectacular fireworks finish, it was a triumphant return to performing after Rihanna’s five-year performance hiatus, ‘Variety’ adds.

