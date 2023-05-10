scorecardresearch
Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child months before 80th birthday

Robert De Niro has revealed that he has become a father to his seventh child, just months before his 80th birthday.

Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child months before 80th birthday
Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child months before 80th birthday

Hollywood star Robert De Niro has revealed that he has become a father to his seventh child, just months before his 80th birthday.

The actor, 79, shared the news in a recent interview whil he was promoting his upcoming comedy film ‘About My Father’, which is set to be released later this month, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

He was asked during the interview about being a father-of-six, with interviewer Brittnee Blair saying: “I know you have six kids.”

Robert however corrected her about his family. The Academy Award winner commented: “Seven, actually.”

He subsequently confirmed: “I just had a baby.”

It however remains unclear who he has welcomed the baby with.

He shared the news with ET Canada and a spokesperson for the actor — whose credits include ‘The Godfather Part II’ and ‘Taxi Driver’ — has confirmed the news to the Mirror.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, it’s not been confirmed who the baby’s mother is but Robert is rumoured to be dating Tai Chi instructor Tiffany Chen after they met on the set of his 2015 movie ‘The Intern’, according to PageSix.

Robert shares his eldest two kids with his first wife Diahnne Abbott. The former couple, who were married from 1976 to 1988, are parents to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46.

He shares twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former partner Toukie Smith. They are understood to have been in a relationship from around 1988 until they separated in 1996.

