scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

​​Robert Downey Jr, Jimmy Fallon recall their unsuccessful audition for 'The Holiday'

Robert Downey Jr and Jimmy Fallon went down memory lane and remembered the time they auditioned for Nancy Meyers' 'The Holiday'.

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood stars  Robert Downey Jr and Jimmy Fallon went down memory lane and remembered the time they auditioned for Nancy Meyers’ ‘The Holiday’.

Things didn’t go well for Downey Jr. and Fallon as they recalled on The Howard Stern Show how bad they fumbled their audition for the romantic comedy, reports Deadline.

“We both got called in just as seat-fillers and we saw each other,” Downey Jr said.

“Jack Black is getting his part and Jude Law is definitely getting my part, but (Meyers) needed someone to read with the gals, and we’re sitting there going, ‘It’s about to happen for us.'”

Fallon added: “I was in a hotel room with Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, and we read this script… I said, ‘If Jack Black says no to this movie, I’m so in. I’ll do it for half his price.”

Downey Jr. noted that Kate Winslet did not have good notes on his attempt at a British accent with the Titanic star calling it “the worst I’ve ever heard.”

“I was like, ‘I’ll check out now but I’m taking the gummy bears from the minibar,” the Iron Man actor added.

Fallon recalled sitting across from Downey Jr. and saying: “This is the best actor I’ve ever sat across (from) and did a scene with in my entire life.” The late-night show host added: “It was mind-blowing for me, and I quit the business … that was the last time I ever auditioned for a role.”

‘The Holiday’ was released in 2006 and starred Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
LG unveils latest multimodal AI model for professional use
Next article
Parkinson's disease can quietly progress undetected for years: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Parkinson's disease can quietly progress undetected for years: Study

Technology

LG unveils latest multimodal AI model for professional use

News

'Acting wasn't the career I chose, it chose me and I fell in love with it,' says Genelia

Technology

Samsung maintains top spot in global smartphone market

Technology

Samsung teases upcoming foldables ahead of 'Galaxy Unpacked'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz teases Abhishek Malhan saying ‘Kya Aashiqui chal rahi hai yaha pe and he blushes

News

Karan Johar’s 25 years in cinema to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Sports

Healy admits Australia's 'fighting spirit' not in its usual spades during Women's Ashes

Technology

Logitech acquires custom consoles and software maker Loupedeck

News

Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt ‘very competitive’, he avoided playing football with her

News

Nick Jonas’ post on wife Priyanka Chopra’s birthday: ‘Love Celebrating You’

Technology

Apple, Amazon fined $218 mn in Spain for restricting competition

Sports

Ghana to play Mexico in international football friendly

Technology

NYT to shut down its Maths-based puzzle game Digits

Sports

India-Pakistan rivalry gives a different level of thrill: Dhruv Jurel

Sports

UN Women, FIFA to hold Women's World Cup

Sports

Asian Games: We hope for the gold medal for the country, says Indian spinner Shahbaz Ahmed

Technology

Telegram raises $210 mn via bond sales amid funding crunch

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US