Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively welcome their 4th baby?

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have not yet shared pictures of their baby, but a photo that revealed she no longer had a baby bump!

By News Bureau

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively officially have a family of six. The “Gossip Girl” alum, 35, and the “Spirited” actor, 46, have not yet shared pictures of their baby, but on Super Bowl Sunday, Lively shared a photo that revealed she no longer had a baby bump, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy,” she wrote in the Instagram post, which featured her with Reynolds’ mother, Tammy. The post also featured photos of their Super Bowl dishes.

Many of Lively’s followers left comments in the post that pointed out the absence of a baby bump. “Epic post! For all the reasons!!!” wrote “Deadpool” creator Rob Liefeld.

As per ‘People’, the couple’s new arrival joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8. The Deadpool actor recently chatted about the couple’s then-baby on the way in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he shared how the pair’s three daughters feel about the new addition.

“They’re in. They love it,” he said of his girls. “They’re ready.”

“I’m very excited,” the star added of his own feelings. “We’d have to be. You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it. It’s gonna be nuts, but we’re very excited.”

