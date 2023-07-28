scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman reunite with ‘The Kill Room’, set for Sep 28 release

The Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman starrer comedy-thriller film ‘The Kill Room’ has now gotten its confirmed release date

By Agency News Desk
Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman reunite with ‘The Kill Room’, set for Sep 28 release
Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman reunite with ‘The Kill Room’, set for Sep 28 release

The Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman starrer comedy-thriller film ‘The Kill Room’ has now gotten its confirmed release date, with the film dropping in theatres worldwide on September 28.

The movie will see the two actors reuniting for the first time in decades since their work in Quentin Tarantino’s classic film ‘Pulp Fiction’.

Directed by Nicol Paone with a script penned by Johnathan Jacobson, ‘The Kill Room’ focuses on an art dealer who joins forces with a deadly hitman and his boss for a massive money laundering heist which doesn’t really go as planned and now has its own twist which was unexpected.

In the midst of pulling off the crime, the hitman gets spotted and becomes prey. Finding herself caught in the crosshairs, this shady art dealer needs to make some quick and tough decisions as she faces off another world of criminal underbelly for which she’s accidentally become a mark now.

Speaking to ‘Deadline’, Nicol Paone said, “Working with Uma, Sam, Joe, and the rest of this incredible cast was nothing short of amazing. I thank each and every member of the cast and our incredible crew for their inspired work and continued support of ‘The Kill Room’”.

“We had so much to work with, thanks to Jonathan Jacobson’s extremely fun and original script, and I am thrilled to partner with Shout! Studios on the release and know our film is in incredible hands”, she added.

‘The Kill Room’ is a joint effort between Yale Productions and Idiot Savant Pictures with a long list of producers that includes Said Paone, Thurman, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, William Rosenfeld, Dannielle Thomas, Jason Weinberg, Anne Clements, and Bill Kenwright.

Executive producers include David Gilbery, Naomi George, Robert Kapp, Paul Wedgwood, Phil Hunt, Bradley Pilz, Jason Kringstein, Michael J. Rothstein, Scott Levenson, Jay Burnley, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Ian Niles, Jeffrey Tussi, Luke Taylor, Matthew Helderman, Jason Zibarras, Cary Anderson, BK Fulton, Russ Posternak, Ulf Ek, Compton Ross, Kahil Dotay, Bradley Pilz, Richard Switzer, Tyler W. Konney, and Philip Shaltz.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Papua New Guinea clinch qualification for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup
Next article
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt chides Aashika Bhatia for not doing duties properly
This May Also Interest You
News

Steven Spielberg to be honoured with Eva Monley Award

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt chides Aashika Bhatia for not doing duties properly

Sports

Papua New Guinea clinch qualification for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup

News

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands, as they leave for her birthday vacay and drops adorable selfie from the airport

News

Akshay Oberoi wraps up ‘Illegal’ Season 3 shoot

Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya storms into third semis of the year; Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag crash out (Ld)

News

Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma brave Mumbai's heavy rains for a romantic sequence in ‘ShivShakti’

Sports

'Hopefully, this will not happen for Asian Games', says national coach after wushu team is withdrawn from World University Games over 'stapled visas'

News

Guru Randhawa says 'You Talking to Me?' is an ode to Hollywood legend Robert De Niro

News

Rajveer Deol, Paloma shine in new poster of their debut film ‘Dono’

Technology

Just 4.5 minutes of vigorous activity daily may reduce cancer risk: Study

News

‘Dune 2' likely to be indefinitely delayed as Hollywood strikes intensify

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in an electric blue lehenga at the rampwalk

Technology

China's FAST telescope okays 6,400 observation hours for global scientists

Technology

Artifact's new AI feature to let users listen to news in Snoop Dogg's voice

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Aged 40, Indian pacer Sreesanth loves to run-in hard and deliver goods for his team

News

Zayn Khan calls 'Aashiqana' co-actor Khushi Dubey, his 'family'

Health & Lifestyle

‘Take steps to verify certificates of doctors in state run hospitals,’ Kerala HC asks govt

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US