Revealed, Seo-Jun Park’s character is ‘a definite ally’ in ‘The Marvels’

The Marvels has already sparked intrigue among global audiences with the power-packed team-up of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Nick Fury’s bold and “stronger” return to the Marvel Universe. Recently ‘The Marvels’ trailer, also treated the K-Drama fans with Seo-Jun Park’s glimpse. Followed by innumerable theories and excitement about his MCU debut, director Nia DaCosta finally shared some details on the K-Icon’s role, and we just can’t keep calm after learning about what she has to say!!

Leaving the fans in awe about Park’s character, producer Mary Livanos revealed that, “He’s a definite ally to Carol Danvers. Someone from her past that is meaningful as a friend to her, and so he and his people are important to Carol.”

To which Director Nia DaCosta adds “His character is really awesome, and [it’s] really fun when you realise his relationship to our hero.”

Confirming that he will play a colourful role, Nia also shared some details on the heavily rumoured planet of Aldana adding “It was really important to me that every planet felt like a completely different space in terms of colour, lighting, and just energy because if you have the entire universe at your disposal, the planets can’t feel the same. That’s one that is very much high-key, colourful, bright.”

The fans are speculating about Seo-Jun Park’s character as Prince Yan of the vibrant planet ‘Aldana’ where the habitants communicate only through rhythms, after a glimpse of Seo-Jun Park and Captain Marvel’s dance sequence in both the trailers. The director also fuelled the intrigue around the theory by calling the planets “Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

Are we set on a star-studded intergalactic dance sequence in The Marvels? Guess we will have to wait for the film when it releases this Diwali.

Starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L Jackson in pivotal roles, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Marvels’ also stars Seo-Jun Park and Zawe Ashton in Pivotal roles.

The Marvels will release in theatres this Diwali in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.