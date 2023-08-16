scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Revealed, Seo-Jun Park’s character is ‘a definite ally’ in ‘The Marvels’

'The Marvels' trailer treated the K-Drama fans with Seo-Jun Park’s glimpse that followed innumerable theories and excitement about his MCU debut

By Editorial Desk
Seo-Jun Park's character is 'a definite ally' in 'The Marvels'
Seo-Jun Park and Brie Larson

The Marvels has already sparked intrigue among global audiences with the power-packed team-up of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Nick Fury’s bold and “stronger” return to the Marvel Universe. Recently ‘The Marvels’ trailer, also treated the K-Drama fans with Seo-Jun Park’s glimpse. Followed by innumerable theories and excitement about his MCU debut, director Nia DaCosta finally shared some details on the K-Icon’s role, and we just can’t keep calm after learning about what she has to say!!

Leaving the fans in awe about Park’s character, producer Mary Livanos revealed that, “He’s a definite ally to Carol Danvers. Someone from her past that is meaningful as a friend to her, and so he and his people are important to Carol.”

To which Director Nia DaCosta adds “His character is really awesome, and [it’s] really fun when you realise his relationship to our hero.”

Confirming that he will play a colourful role, Nia also shared some details on the heavily rumoured planet of Aldana adding “It was really important to me that every planet felt like a completely different space in terms of colour, lighting, and just energy because if you have the entire universe at your disposal, the planets can’t feel the same. That’s one that is very much high-key, colourful, bright.”

The fans are speculating about Seo-Jun Park’s character as Prince Yan of the vibrant planet ‘Aldana’ where the habitants communicate only through rhythms, after a glimpse of Seo-Jun Park and Captain Marvel’s dance sequence in both the trailers. The director also fuelled the intrigue around the theory by calling the planets “Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

Are we set on a star-studded intergalactic dance sequence in The Marvels? Guess we will have to wait for the film when it releases this Diwali.

Starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L Jackson in pivotal roles, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Marvels’ also stars Seo-Jun Park and Zawe Ashton in Pivotal roles.

The Marvels will release in theatres this Diwali in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

3
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Algeria bans 'Barbie', says film promotes LGBTQ+ themes
Next article
Mandaviya holds meeting with Steve Barclay
This May Also Interest You
News

Arjun Mathur says it's essential to set boundaries in a hyper-connected world

News

Kangana shares montage of her upcoming roles: 'You are director of your life, make it a blockbuster'

Sports

Marlon Samuels found guilty of four anti-corruption offences

News

Shelved fantasy drama series 'Warrior Nun' to return as film trilogy

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya holds meeting with Steve Barclay

News

Algeria bans 'Barbie', says film promotes LGBTQ+ themes

News

Arch-rivals Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam unite for stunt in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

News

Matthew McConaughey funds emergency aid plane for Maui survivors

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England beat host Australia 3-1 to reach final

News

Prasath Murugesan’s Disney+ Hotstar original series ‘Mathagam’ release announced

News

Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose in 'Maestro' triggers 'Jewface' debate

News

Alia Bhatt: I can be my truest, most authentic self with Ranbir

News

Siddhant Issar follows in father Puneet's 'mythological' footsteps

Technology

Modern-day parental pressures death knell for kids' spontaneous play: Study

Technology

AI with 95% accuracy can steal passwords by 'listening' to keystrokes: Study

Sports

ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings: Shubman Gill attains career best 25th spot

Fashion & Lifestyle

Halle Berry celebrates birthday with Daughter Nahla, gets into 'Barbie' spirit

Sports

Racewalker Akshdeep Singh eyes medal on his World Athletics Championships debut in Budapest

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US