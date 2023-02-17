scorecardresearch
Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge

It came after Shakira released an explosive diss track about the father of her children following their bitter split, after 11 years together.

By News Bureau

Singer Shakira joined a popular trend on TikTok as she seemingly took a jab at her ex-partner Gerard Pique. Earlier this month, Gerard, 36, went Instagram official with his new 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

It came after Shakira released an explosive diss track about the father of her children following their bitter split. The two, who share two children together, ended their relationship after 11 years together.

In a new TikTok video, Shakira mopped her kitchen floor as she lip-synced to SZA’s viral song “Kill Bill”.

“I might kill my ex, not the best idea/His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?” she sang to the camera as quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’. “I might kill my ex, I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone.”

Fans were loving the clip and took to the comment section to support the She Wolf songstress.

“Just do it girl I’ll cover for you,” one user joked while another said: “THE SHADE IS WHAT I’M HERE FOR.”

Brittany Furlan, who is married to Tommy Lee, added, “Love how we’re normalizing telling it like it is! “Someone take Shakira’s phone,” another fan quipped.

Gerard and Clara, 23, have been together since October last year and Shakira was quick to reference the relationship in her last song with Argentine DJ Bizarrap called BZRP Music.

“I’m worth two 22s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio… A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker sang in the tell-all track. The music video for Shakira’s tune got an astonishing 322 million views – and counting – since it was released on Bizarrap’s YouTube channel.

Shakira found out Gerard was unfaithful when she found a jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she wasn’t home – which the sportsman doesn’t eat.

