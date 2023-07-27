scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Sigourney Weaver not hopeful of becoming grandmother

Sigourney Weaver, 73, is keeping her hopes of becoming a grandmother "in check" because her only child is "ambivalent" about starting a family.

By Agency News Desk
Sigourney Weaver not hopeful of becoming grandmother
Sigourney Weaver in The Movies That Made Us _ pic courtesy imdb

Actress Sigourney Weaver, 73, has revealed that she is keeping her hopes of becoming a grandmother “in check” because her only child is “ambivalent” about starting a family. The ‘Alien’ star said her only child Char, 33, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, isn’t sure about having kids with the “world being the way it is”.

As per Female First UK, Sigourney told Saga Exceptional: “Well, I try to keep those feelings (about becoming a grandmother) in check because my offspring is very ambivalent about all that, with the world being the way it is.”

Sigourney shares Char with her husband Jim Simpson, who she married in 1984.

However, the ‘Avatar’ star is a proud aunt to nephews and nieces who now have children of their own, but the actress feels sad that they all live quite far away.

“My wonderful family of nephews and nieces are far away and now they all have children. My feeling is that I’m a far-away kind of aunt and that is very frustrating, because I can only interact with them in certain ways and see them when I can,” she said.

“Another reason I cherish being with my nephews and nieces and their rather large families is that, as someone who has worked a lot in her life, I love being with my family and enjoying the strength of the family”, she added.

Sigourney previously told the ‘Sunday Times’ that she and her husband are thrilled that Char has shunned Hollywood and taken up a career as a teacher.

“They (Char) are non-binary. They teach at Columbia, digital storytelling, bots, misinformation, they are someone who is excited about AI and not frightened about it. They were not at all interested in doing what I do. That made my husband and me very happy,” she said.

Sigourney is set to return to screen next month playing grandmother June in new series ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’, which was filmed in Australia.

Pic. Sourceimdb
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: Real Madrid don't need any new signings ahead of new season, says Ancelotti
Next article
Shubhangi Atre in a double role in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’
This May Also Interest You
Dialogues

Gadar 2 Dialogues: Sunny Deol’s action packed dialogues

Sports

La Liga: Barcelona's Moroccan defender Riad to join Real Betis on loan

News

Saif, Sara come together for first time for a project

News

Seerat Kapoor's role will be 'turning point' of musical love story 'Aakasam Dati Vasthava'

News

Hugh Grant's casting as Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka' comes under attack from dwarf actors

Sports

PSG star Kylian Mbappe turns down record offer from Al Hilal: Report

News

Pooja Bhatt tells ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants that they themselves are content

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new safety tools on Android beta

News

Shubhangi Atre in a double role in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’

Sports

Football: Real Madrid don't need any new signings ahead of new season, says Ancelotti

News

‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ – the untold story of India’s most infamous outlaw

News

'Meg 2' director Ben Wheatley talks about Jason Statham's love for doing his own stunts

Sports

Hamburg Open: Rublev survives Miralles challenge; Ruud claws back to beat Sebastian Baez

News

Zayn Khan on Himani Shivpuri: Learned to be consistent, stay loyal to work

News

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ to close the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

News

Greta Gerwig rules out possibility of 'Barbie' sequel

News

Shubhangi Atre to essay double role in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’

News

Karanvir Sharma shares his makeup room has 'open pantry for all'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US