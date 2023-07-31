scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Sofia Vergara called 'rudest woman', accused of forgetting her humble beginning

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 31 (IANS) Actress Sofia Vergara has been tagged as the “rudest woman” by Teresa Giudice, a television personality. 

The ‘Modern Family’ actress was lambasted by ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ regular Teresa, 51, while she recalled meeting her in 2017, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On the latest episode of her ‘Namaste B$tches’ podcast, while chatting with co-host Melissa Pfeister about Sofia being reluctant to take a snap with her backstage at a talk show, Teresa said: “Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together’.”

“I didn’t want a picture with her. I’ve never asked to take a picture with anybody. (She’s) the rudest woman I’ve ever met. I saw her whole demeanour, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?’ “

“I was like, ‘Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you’. I was like, ‘How rude. You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from’.”

The reality star mocked Sofia’s accent, and referenced the actress’ humble beginnings in Barranquilla, Colombia, by saying, “It’s not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She’s so not a down-to-earth person. I’m so not a fan of her.”

Teresa previously told TMZ about Sofia, “Ugh, I can’t stand her, sorry. I hate to say that because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian, she has an accent – she has more of an accent than me. You would think she would be nice, like, she’s an immigrant – no, I’m just saying, she should be nice!”

Fans blasted Teresa at the time over her comments about Sofia’s roots.

The actress, who is yet to publicly address Teresa’s latest outburst, aced her US citizenship test in 2014.

Teresa’s former husband Joe Giudice was deported to his native Italy in 2019 after serving a 41-month federal prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud and failing to file taxes.

He has been splitting his time between Italy and the Bahamas to make seeing the four daughters he shares with Teresa — Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, — more cost-efficient.

Teresa has since moved on with entrepreneur Luis “Louie” Ruelas, marrying him last year.

–IANS

dc/prw

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Richa Chadha, William Moseley pictured in London streets while 'Aaina' shoot
Next article
WI v IND: Just give more opportunities to players who haven’t gotten enough in the past, says Aakash Chopra
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WI v IND: Just give more opportunities to players who haven’t gotten enough in the past, says Aakash Chopra

News

Richa Chadha, William Moseley pictured in London streets while 'Aaina' shoot

News

Ankur Bhatia to break barriers with LGBT role in Sushmita Sen starrer 'Taali'

News

'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again

News

Ed Sheeran spotted serving hot dogs before sell-out concert

News

Noel Gallagher had black eye, cut face whilst brushing his teeth

News

First look of Abhishek, Saiyami's 'Ghoomer' is inspiring tale of paraplegic sportsperson

News

Harry Styles seen with 'Olivia' tattoo months after breakup with Olivia Wilde

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar talks about her 'broken family' to Abhishek Malhan

News

Anjum Fakih on 'KKK 13': Learned to take control of my mental space

News

Nikki Sharma adapts local dialect of Varanasi for her character 'Shakti'

News

Anirudh on 'Zinda Banda' from 'Jawan': I was determined to do justice to SRK's stardom

News

Divyanka Tripathi on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Will watch it for Elvish Yadav's 'Systum'

News

Raghava Lawrence first look as Vettaiyan Raja from 'Chandramukhi 2' unveiled

News

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai

News

With 'Shakira' chants, 'Waka Waka' singalong Gerard Pique trolled at nightclub

News

Cardi B's mic-throwing victim says she mistook her for person who threw drink

News

Siddhant Issar undergoes rigorous physical training for his character 'Tarkasur'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US