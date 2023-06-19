scorecardresearch
Steven Spielberg: Indiana Jones would not exist without Harrison Ford

Nostalgic Steven Spielberg embarks on a thrilling journey down memory lane with the iconic adventurer, Indiana Jones, one last time

By Editorial Desk
Nostalgia fills the air as we embark on a thrilling journey down memory lane with the iconic adventurer, Indiana Jones. With bated breath, fans across the globe are eagerly anticipating the final chapter of the legendary franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

As anticipation builds, a recently released video takes us on a mesmerizing trip, stirring up emotions and igniting our excitement for what lies ahead. The footage serves as a nostalgic reminder of the thrilling escapades, heart-pounding action, and indomitable spirit that have defined the Indiana Jones series from the makers and the actors themselves who have been on the journey with Indiana.

Showcasing the Indy family pouring their appreciation for Harrison Ford, the video showcases Executive Producer Steven Spielberg saying, “Indiana Jones movies would not exist in people’s hearts and imaginations without Harrison Ford” to his co-star from the Temple of Doom – Ke Huy Quan saying, “Nobody can play Indiana Jones but him,” the star has been praised for his tireless dedication to his character.

Talking about reprising his role for one last time, Harrison Ford is seen saying, “It was a very exciting story to tell…I am very happy. I am delighted that there is still an interest in the character and the kinds of stories that we tell, I am thrilled. It is good to be back as Indiana Jones.”

The brief glimpses of the new film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, leave us in awe. Spectacular set pieces, breathtaking stunts, and intriguing plot twists promise an unforgettable cinematic experience. The video entices us with hints about the mysteries that await our hero, fuelling our imagination and leaving us yearning for more. It’s a testament to the timeless appeal of Indiana Jones that continues to captivate audiences across generations.

Get ready to embark on one last unforgettable adventure alongside our beloved archaeologist. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to reignite the thrill and excitement that first captured our hearts.

Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny will release in theatres across India starting 29th June 2023 onwards, in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
