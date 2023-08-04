scorecardresearch
Taylor Swift adds six more stops for Eras Tour at Canadian PM’s request

North America has not yet seen the last of Taylor Swift as the country-pop singer has added six additional dates to her Eras Tour at the request of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

By Agency News Desk
Taking to her social media, the singer wrote: “Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era, Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming back to you in 2024 with @graceieabrams!”

As such, the Eras Tour will also embark to Canada and hit its concluding dates in November 2024 with six shows in Toronto and Ontario at the Rogers Centre.

However, Swift did not say these were the final dates of the tour, leaving the door open for possibly still more additions to the tour, after it makes its unexpected stop back to North American home territory following an existing 2024 itinerary that takes the Eras Tour throughout Europe.

According to ‘Variety’: “Also added prior to that are three shows each in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis, also a year from this fall. The concerts are at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 18-20, New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome Oct. 25-27 and Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 1-3.”

Initially back in 2022, the Eras Tour had hit a big hiccup due to the problems with Ticketmaster, the platform responsible for distributing the tickets for Taylor Swift’s big concert. But since then, the tour has been a massive success hitting both American cities such as New York City, San Francisco and Austin, as well as European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium and Portugal among other stops.

Swift is currently scheduled to do a concert in Los Angeles on August 9, following which she will embark to Latin America hitting territories such as Mexico and Brazil among others.

From there on the singer will depart to Asia for her gig in Japan, South Korea and Singapore among other territories. After that she will embark to Australia before hitting Europe and then back to North America.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
