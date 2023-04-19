scorecardresearch
'The Boogeyman' trailer promises tasteful horror based on Stephen King's tale

The new trailer and a new poster for 'The Boogeyman' have been unveiled. The film is a horror-thriller based on a short story

The new trailer and a new poster for ‘The Boogeyman’ have been unveiled. The film is a horror-thriller based on a short story by author Stephen King.

The film has been directed by Rob Savage with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and Mark Heyman and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods.

Talking about the film, the director said: “‘The Boogeyman’ is a classic horror movie in the mold of ‘Poltergeist’ that has scares and heart in equal measure. I vividly remember the terror I felt reading King’s short story as a kid, and it’s this feeling of childhood fear that I wanted to inspire in cinema audiences around the world.”

He further mentioned: “This film was made in collaboration with an incredibly talented team of creatives, and is anchored by wonderful, soulful performances from our incredible cast – I’m in awe of them, truly. We’re incredibly proud of this movie and can’t wait to give you all a reason to fear the dark again on June 2.”

The film stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton, and David Dastmalchian. The producers are Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen, with John H. Starke, Emily Morris, Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner and Robyn Meisinger serve as executive producers.

20th Century Studios India is set to release ‘The Boogeyman’ on June 2, 2023 in cinemas.

