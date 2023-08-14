scorecardresearch
‘The Marvels’ is director Nia DaCosta’s entertaining fix for ‘superhero fatigue’

The Marvels flies higher further faster above superhero fatigue explains Director Nia DaCosta wackily entertaining fix in her first superhero directorial.

'The Marvels' is director Nia DaCosta's entertaining fix for 'superhero fatigue'
Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris in director Nia DaCosta's The Marvels _ pic courtesy imdb

The Marvels packs a 3x ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ with the power-packed trio of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau! Apart from the powerful scenes loaded with action, the trailer has recently treated the fans with the humorous tone of The Marvels. There are several discussions on action films hitting ‘superhero fatigue’ among audiences and media. Considering the fatigue, Director Nia DaCosta seems to have brought out a wackily entertaining fix in her first superhero directorial.

Bringing about novelty to tackle superhero fatigue in The Marvels, director Nia DaCosta said, “I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists, The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that ‘The Marvels’ is really wacky, and silly. The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds, unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

The Marvels producers and writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller also shared their excitement about designing a team-up of female-led superheroes calling it to be “relatable to women all walks of life” and a variation in “structure, style, and tone” can overcome the superhero fatigue across genres.

The Marvels will witness the return of all-time favorites Nick Fury and Captain Marvel leading the power-packed trio alongside Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau. Set against a backdrop of an intergalactic battle against the mighty Kree warrior Dar Benn, The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel Jackson in pivotal roles. Also starring Zawe Ashton and Seo-Jun Park.

The Marvels set to release in theatres across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

4
