scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ becomes Germany’s representative for Oscars

Germany picks Ilker Catak’s schoolroom drama 'The Teachers' Lounge' to represent at 2024 Oscars as part of the best international feature category.

By Agency News Desk
'The Teachers' Lounge' becomes Germany's representative for Oscars
Leonie Benesch in The Teachers' Lounge _ pic courtesy imdb

Signing up for the best International Feature from Germany, the country has picked Ilker Catak’s schoolroom drama ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ to represent their work for the 2024 Oscars as part of the best international feature category.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an independent jury picked the feature, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year, from a 12-title shortlist.

‘The Teachers Lounge’ has been a massive hit in Europe and film stars Leonie Benesch, and is produced by Ingo Fliess. The movie had its world premiere in Berlinale’s Panorama section, and won the Label Europa Cinemas prize.

Furthermore, it took five prizes at the German Film Awards, including the Lola in Gold for best feature film, and has been shortlisted for the European Film Award.

THR reported, Leonie Benesch (‘Babylon Berlin’, ‘Around the World in 80 Days’) stars in ‘The Teachers Lounge’ as an idealistic and ambitious young teacher who sees her life unravel after a spate of stealing at her school sets off a series of events.

This whole scenario brings out the ugliest aspects of her fellow teachers, parents and the pupils themselves. Leonard Stettnisch, Eva Lobau, Michael Klammer, Anne-Kathrin Gummich, Kathrin Wehlisch, Uygar Tamer and Ozgur Karadeniz co-star.

Pic. Sourceimdb
5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Halle Berry to pay $8,000 per month to former husband for child support
Next article
Doctors call for reducing air pollution to tackle dementia risk
This May Also Interest You
News

Hithik 'stopped all work' on 'Fighter' in studio to watch Chandrayaan-3 landing

Sports

Loved how much people were focusing on Test cricket: Pat Cummins on effect of Jonny Bairstow stumping

News

Shilpa Shetty reveals she listens to Gurdas Maan's songs while working out

Technology

Netflix adds 2.6 mn more subscribers in July despite password-sharing crackdown

Technology

Samsung Electronics to unveil food platform at IFA 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Samsung Electronics to unveil food platform at IFA 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Woman with cervical cancer gives birth to healthy baby girl

Sports

Mumbai City clubbed with Al Hilal, Nassaji, Navbahor in AFC Champions League group stage

News

Mari Selvaraj's Tamil show 'SOS – Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai' blends Hip-hop with intense drama

News

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions to release ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ on October 6, 2023

News

Rajesh Ganesh Sharma returns to TV with ‘Pandya Store’

News

Raghav Juyal to reunite with Guneet Monga for the action-packed thriller ‘Kill’

Technology

Google Chat to show view counts for messages in spaces

News

Zendaya says her entry in Hollywood was a 'frightening yet thrilling' experience

Technology

Doctors call for reducing air pollution to tackle dementia risk

News

Halle Berry to pay $8,000 per month to former husband for child support

News

8 roles that prove Ayushmann Khurrana is versatile

Sports

'Competing in front of our home crowd at Asian Champions Trophy will be momentous experience,' says Savita Punia

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US