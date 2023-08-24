‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ becomes Germany’s representative for Oscars

Signing up for the best International Feature from Germany, the country has picked Ilker Catak’s schoolroom drama ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ to represent their work for the 2024 Oscars as part of the best international feature category.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an independent jury picked the feature, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year, from a 12-title shortlist.

‘The Teachers Lounge’ has been a massive hit in Europe and film stars Leonie Benesch, and is produced by Ingo Fliess. The movie had its world premiere in Berlinale’s Panorama section, and won the Label Europa Cinemas prize.

Furthermore, it took five prizes at the German Film Awards, including the Lola in Gold for best feature film, and has been shortlisted for the European Film Award.

THR reported, Leonie Benesch (‘Babylon Berlin’, ‘Around the World in 80 Days’) stars in ‘The Teachers Lounge’ as an idealistic and ambitious young teacher who sees her life unravel after a spate of stealing at her school sets off a series of events.

This whole scenario brings out the ugliest aspects of her fellow teachers, parents and the pupils themselves. Leonard Stettnisch, Eva Lobau, Michael Klammer, Anne-Kathrin Gummich, Kathrin Wehlisch, Uygar Tamer and Ozgur Karadeniz co-star.