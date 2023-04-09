scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Timothee Chalamet does his own singing in Bob Dylan biopic, says director

Actor Timothee Chalamet is ready to play Bob Dylan on the big screen and he will be doing his own singing said Director James Mangold

By Agency News Desk

Actor Timothee Chalamet is ready to play Bob Dylan on the big screen and he will be doing his own singing. Director James Mangold teased his upcoming movie in a new interview with Collider during the Star Wars Celebration in London, reports Variety.

He was asked if the ‘Bones and All’ actor would sing and he answered: “Of course!”

The ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ director talked about the moment in time the film will take place, which he expects to start filming in August.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob – a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years,” he told the publication.

“First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.”

Mangold added: “It’s such an interesting true story at about such an interesting moment in the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger to Joan Baez, all have a role to play in this movie.”

It was back in January 2020 when Searchlight confirmed the Bob Dylan biopic with Mangold and Chalamet attached.

At the time of the announcement, it wasn’t known if Chalamet would sing Dylan’s songs but it was known that he had started taking guitar lessons in preparation for the role.

Previous article
Karan Johar posts cryptic note amid backlash over wanting to ‘murder’ Anushka Sharma’s career
Next article
Internet access must be a basic human right in developing nations: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Dropbox to end support for its 'Shop' platform

Health & Lifestyle

3 years after first lockdown, Maha sees Covid return, but it's better prepared

Health & Lifestyle

No alarm signals yet in Bengal, but state govt braces for fresh Covid wave

Health & Lifestyle

With positive cases going past 300 daily, Himachal pitches for more vaccines

Health & Lifestyle

India has potential to fight any new pandemic: Martin Schalling (IANS Interview)

News

Soundarya is training for MMA 'for something special overseas'

News

Madhuri shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her 'classic'

Technology

SpaceX's Starship 'ready for launch', says Musk

Health & Lifestyle

15,000 women participate in Surat's 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness

Sports

IPL 2023: This is the strength of yellow jersey, says Raina on Rahane's 19-ball fifty for CSK

Feature

Hindi film industry: The first quarter is dismal

Technology

HACK Summit in Hyderabad to discuss cyber security

Sports

Messi scores and assists to lift PSG out of slump

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings haven't won the title yet, hopefully I can change fortunes, says Sam Curran

News

Lilly Singh, Arjun Rampal, Hrithik support Preity Zinta after harassment post

Sports

AIFF condoles demise of former India defender Menino Figueiredo

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditya Roy Kapur eats half kg ice cream in one sitting on his cheat day

Health & Lifestyle

5 fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Tripura

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US