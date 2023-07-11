Tom Cruise makes rare public appearance in NYC with son Connor

Tom Cruise was recently spotted with his son Connor, making a rare appearance in New York City, as the father-son duo was seen walking to an AMC theatre on Times Square for the promotion of the actor’s upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part I’.

According to Aceshowbiz, the 61-year old ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star donned a “casual in a black button-up with blue jeans and black shoes. He paired it with reflective aviator sunglasses and a silver wristwatch.”

His son also like his father dressed casual, wearing a grey collared shirt with blue jeans and sneakers. The duo was also joined by Cruise’s older sister, Lee Mapother.

Tom and Connor have made only a handful of public appearances together in the past. “Back in 2021, the two attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game in San Francisco, California, together.”

Connor Cruise (28) is shared by Cruise and his ex-wife Nicole Kidman along with 30-year-old daughter Isabella. He also has a 17-year old daughter Suri Cruise who he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Back in 2018, Nicole Kidman made a rare statement about her relationship with her children.

Elaborating on the matter she said, ‘”I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,”’ as reported by Aceshowbiz.

“She also weighed in on her children’s decision to pursue Scientology like their father. ‘They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them’,” Nicole, who left the church in the ’90s, added.

“And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.”