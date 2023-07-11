scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Tom Cruise makes rare public appearance in NYC with son Connor

Tom Cruise was recently spotted with his son Connor, making a rare appearance in New York City

By Agency News Desk
Tom Cruise makes rare public appearance in NYC with son Connor
Tom Cruise makes rare public appearance in NYC with son Connor

Tom Cruise was recently spotted with his son Connor, making a rare appearance in New York City, as the father-son duo was seen walking to an AMC theatre on Times Square for the promotion of the actor’s upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part I’.

According to Aceshowbiz, the 61-year old ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star donned a “casual in a black button-up with blue jeans and black shoes. He paired it with reflective aviator sunglasses and a silver wristwatch.”

His son also like his father dressed casual, wearing a grey collared shirt with blue jeans and sneakers. The duo was also joined by Cruise’s older sister, Lee Mapother.

Tom and Connor have made only a handful of public appearances together in the past. “Back in 2021, the two attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game in San Francisco, California, together.”

Connor Cruise (28) is shared by Cruise and his ex-wife Nicole Kidman along with 30-year-old daughter Isabella. He also has a 17-year old daughter Suri Cruise who he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Back in 2018, Nicole Kidman made a rare statement about her relationship with her children.

Elaborating on the matter she said, ‘”I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,”’ as reported by Aceshowbiz.

“She also weighed in on her children’s decision to pursue Scientology like their father. ‘They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them’,” Nicole, who left the church in the ’90s, added.

“And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zahrah S Khan & Stebin Ben Join Forces for a Captivating Love Ballad “Ek Tu Hi Hai” Creatively Directed by Nishank Swami!
Next article
MediaTek launches 'Dimensity 6000' series for mainstream 5G devices
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple launches store on China's WeChat messaging app 

News

Arjun Bijlani buys a new ride, but advises newbies to first get a house

Sports

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic calls for earlier start of matches at Centre Court

News

Naagin 7: Fans believe Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ayesha Singh would play Shiv Naagin

Technology

Foxconn working on application seeking incentives under India's semicon policy

News

'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab': A choreographer's tribute to Birju Maharaj

Technology

Chronic pain disorder linked to heightened risk of early death

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'A shadow of his best', Geoffrey Boycott wants England to drop Jonny Bairstow

Technology

Samsung to share over 100 patent technologies with smaller firms

News

Shraddha-Rajkummar flick 'Stree 2' themed around 'headless horror'

Technology

Endefo launches new earbuds, 3 smartwatches & more in India

Technology

Non-TikTok users consider it a national security threat: Report

Technology

Westinghouse launches 5 new QLED smart Google TVs in India

Sports

Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur move up in Women's T20I batting rankings

Technology

Threads to feature edit option, following feed & more as it crosses 100 mn

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt to promote concept of ‘healthy babies’ among rural youth

Health & Lifestyle

Hairdressers, beauticians, accountants at high ovarian cancer risk: Study

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gifts his mahadev locket to Jiya Shankar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US