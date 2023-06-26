Tom Holland acknowledges his series ‘The Crowded Room’ has been ‘horribly reviewed’

Hollywood star Tom Holland has been open about how difficult it was to film ‘The Crowded Room’ and how it affected his mental health.

Following the premiere of the Apple TV+ production, the reviews have not been too kind to the series with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 31 per cent at the moment, something that Holland acknowledges, reports ‘Deadline’.

“It’s no secret that my show ‘The Crowded Room’ has been horribly reviewed,” the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star said during an interview with Unilad’s Get a Job!

Holland joked that his “resilience” to the criticism stems from being a fan of the Tottenham soccer club as they “have never won anything” and added, “Supporting them is incredibly difficult.”

“I’m here today to promote the show,” he continued. “I’m still here. I’m very resilient. It’s a good quality in a new employee.”

Later on in the video, Holland talked about what he wanted to convey with the series saying, “The message of the show, which can speak to so many different issues, is that asking for help should be something that we as a society celebrate. It’s an act of bravery.”

He continued: “Whether it is substance abuse, whether it is abuse at home, whether it is abuse at school standing up and asking for help is not something you should be ashamed of and I hope that this show can represent that in a truthful and authentic, and most importantly sensitive way. So, for me, if we can somehow make people feel empowered by saying, ‘I’m not feeling good, I really need some help,’ then we’ve done what we’ve set out to do.”

Holland had previously given a shout-out to his fans for rating the movie high on Rotten Tomatoes, which it currently stands at 89%, but was at 94 per cent during his appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show because we’re at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes,” he said.

“I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I’m honoured and really excited for the rest of the show to come out.”