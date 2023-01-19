scorecardresearch
Victoria Beckham has eaten same meal every day for 25 years

Victoria Beckham has never changed her diet since the past 25 years, says her footballer husband David Beckham.

By News Bureau

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has never changed her diet since the past 25 years, says her footballer husband David Beckham.

Victoria and David have only ever shared the same meal once throughout their entire marriage – with the former footballer calling the solo incident ‘the most amazing thing’, reports mirror.co.uk.

They’re the power couple who share four children, a 31 million pound London mansion and a lavish lifestyle, but there’s one thing Victoria and David Beckham don’t share – their meals.

While football legend David (47) professes to love his food, wife Victoria (48) has a much simpler palate and is content with eating the same food every day for 25 years.

In fact, David has said that he only recalls Victoria sharing a meal with him once in the entire time that they’ve been married – and hailed it as the ‘most amazing thing’.

Victoria previously won admiration after claiming that the idea of women wanting to be thin was “outdated” and “old-fashioned”.

The former Spice Girl made the comments amid the launch of her new shapewear collection, which she said looked particularly good on curvier bodies.

Victoria said: “It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy and curvy. They want to have some b**bs – and a bum.

However, Victoria’s husband, David, admitted that the mum-of-four had “eaten the same thing for the last 25 years,” much to his dismay.

“I get quite emotional about food and wine. When I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it,” the dad-of-four explained on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast.

“Unfortunately, I’m married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I’ve met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She’ll very rarely deviate away from there.”

The star then went on to recall the one-time fashion icon Victoria, who relaxed her usual diet and enjoyed a bite or two off her husband’s plate.

“The only time she’s shared something that’s been on my plate is when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing,” David remembered. It was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was, but I know she’s not eaten it since.”

