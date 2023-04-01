scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera make acting debut in Shayan Khan’s political satire ‘Money Back Guarantee’

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram plays the President of a bank while his better half wife Shaniera is a journalist out to get to the truth

By Glamsham Editorial
Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera make acting debut in Shayan Khan's political satire 'Money Back Guarantee'
Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera in Shayan Khan’s Money Back Guarantee

Shayan Khan’s upcoming film, Money Back Guarantee, has already generated a lot of excitement amongst film enthusiasts across the world because it will not only bring Fawad Khan back on screen after the phenomenal success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, the highest grossing Pakistani film of all time, but also marks the acting debut of the country’s former cricket captain, Wasim Akram.

Now, a popular cricket commentator and coach, Wasim plays a significant role in the political satire. He plays the President of a prominent bank, a man who appears nonchalant and is something of an intellectual, but is also fiercely competitive and determined to win the upcoming elections by any means and retain his position at the top.

“I’m sure that viewers would like seeing Wasim Akram in action in a different field as he was one of the greatest bowlers of all time and is a familiar face today on the television screen,” asserts Shayan.

Not just Wasim, even his wife, Shaniera Akram, has a sparkling cameo in the film written and directed by talented director Faisal Qureshi.

Akram’s better half, an Australian social worker based in Pakistan, plays a journalist who works with a magazine.

At the age of 21, Shaniera had started a clothing boutique, later switching to public relations and events. “She has been a part of several fashion fests, store and restaurant openings, product launches and big international events when in Australia. She brought that experience and exposure to the screen to play Bella who is only focused on getting to the truth in this dark comedy which revolves around seven people from different nationalities who plan a heist on Wasim’s bank to get back at the government for robbing them of their rights and money,” informs Shayan.

Besides Fawad and the Akrams, the film also stars Mikaal Zulfiqar, Shayan Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Ayesha Omer, Hina Dilpazeer, Kiran Malik and Mani among others. “Money Back Guarantee guarantees full value for your money,” promises the Houston-based entrepreneur turned producer.

The film releases on 21st April.

Previous article
IPL 2023: Bangar hopes to have Patidar back at some stage; Boucher confirms Rohit, Archer fit
Next article
Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu storms into the final with thrilling win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu storms into the final with thrilling win

Sports

IPL 2023: Bangar hopes to have Patidar back at some stage; Boucher confirms Rohit, Archer fit

Sports

IPL 2023: Smith would be able to help Hardik Pandya with captaincy, feels Sanjay Manjrekar

Sports

IPL 2023: Umran is youngest but experienced as he has played for the country, says Bhuvneshwar

Sports

IPL 2023: Kyle Mayer's 73 on debut helps Lucknow Super Giants reach 193/6 vs Delhi Capitals

News

Zendaya shimmers in deep-blue sari on Day 2 of NMACC opening

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat Knight Riders by seven runs (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat KKR by 7 runs in rain-hit match

News

Madonna licks guitar as she adds more dates to 40th anniversary tour

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Medanta, Fortis hospitals directed to keep 20% beds for BPL, EWS families

News

James Gray to direct 'Ezekiel Moss'

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen happy with first-ever pole position in Australian Grand Prix

News

John Boyega recollects being 'blown away' by script of 'Breaking'

News

Mahesh Babu, Karthi cheer Nani as 'Dasara' makes Rs 53 cr in 2 days

Sports

IPL 2023: Williamson's knee injury has New Zealand worried over availability for World Cup

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das picked in Bangladesh squad for one-off Test against Ireland

News

Steve McQueen says his film on Grenfell Tower disaster will leave audiences 'disturbed'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US