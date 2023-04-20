scorecardresearch
When Chris Evans faced a situation 'worse than ghosting' while dating

Hollywood star Chris Evans has revealed that he'd experienced "worse" than being ghosted when dating.

By Agency News Desk
The former ‘Captain America’ star opened up on his past dating struggles and explained that he thinks being “casually pushed aside” is much worse than being ghosted by a potential partner, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The Hollywood hunk has previously dated some of showbiz’ hottest actresses including Dianna Agron, Christina Ricci and Jessica Biel and was even rumoured to be dating pop star Lizzo.

However, he has since settled down with current girlfriend Alba Baptista. The pair went Insta-official when he shared a clip of the pair playing pranks on one another, sending the internet into a frenzy.

While promoting his recent movie ‘Ghosted’, where he stars alongside Blonde actress Ana de Armas, Chris told People magazine that being ghosted isn’t the worst thing that has happened to him while dating.

He said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “I feel I’ve experienced something much worse [than ghosting]. I think I’d prefer to be ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I’ve had the slow decline in text responses and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually.”

The 41-year-old said he dealt with the situation by “telling yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by.”

Of his recent relationship with Alba, sources told People that Chris has “never been happier” and the pair are “serious.”

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” an insider said.

