Zendaya mourns ‘Euphoria’ co-actor Angus Cloud’s death

Actress Zendaya, best known for her roles in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Dune’ along with the series ‘Euphoria’, expressed her condolences on the death of her fellow ‘Euphoria’ co-actor Angus Cloud, who died on July 31 at the of 25.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress penned: “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

She continued, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…‘they could light up any room they entered,’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

She further added: “My heart is with his mother and family at this time, and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Other tributes also began pouring in from fellow ‘Euphoria’ stars such as Sydney Sweeney who plays Cassie Howard in the series. She wrote: “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter.”

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to post, and I’m struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you”, she added.

The actor made his debut with ‘Euphoria’ where he played a local drug dealer called Fezco “Fez” O’Neill who has a bit of a romantic thing with Rue Benett (Zendaya). As Ferzo, the actor was known primarily for his deadpan expression and relaxed demeanour.

He died Monday in Oakland, California due to as of now undetermined causes. The Oakland Fire Department who found his body stated that it responded to a medical emergency at approximately 11:30 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time( though Angus by that point was “already deceased.” Prior to his death, Angus was grieving for his father’s death and was emotionally very upset before his passing a week later.