Ziggy Marley opens up on the making of One Love

Bob Marley was the ultimate music legend, pioneer of his genre, Jamaican reggae. He created storms with his iconic songs that rallied a diverse fanbase, transcending borders and making him an icon globally. The biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love, peace and unity.

On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Ahead of the release, Bob Marley’s son and producer, Ziggy Marley, shares his experience on the film. “We were there from the beginning, for many years [trying to tell this story]. Everything happened many times. And then many times everything fell apart,” says Ziggy Marley, who was on set for every day of the production, dedicated to producing the most honest portrayal of his father possible.

“This was the right time.” As Ziggy Marley openly admits, “It was not an easy task, capturing the essence of Bob. Because Bob is not just a normal, everyday guy. He was somebody who was unique. We were making a Hollywood movie, but Bob is not a Hollywood person.”

Stay tuned for BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE, as it hits the theatres on February 16, 2024.