Britney Spears introduces new member in her family after split with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is introducing a new family member after her split with her estranged husband amid her ongoing divorce.

By Agency News Desk
Britney Spears introduces new member in her family after split with Sam Asghari
Britney Spears _ pic courtesy instagram

Britney Spears is introducing a new family member after her split with her estranged husband amid her ongoing divorce. The estranged couple have reached an agreement regarding their dogs, but now Britney has introduced another pooch into her family.

Introducing her new family member, Britney wrote on Instagram: “Introducing Snow … the new edition (sic) to the family,” Britney wrote on Instagram. “It’s her world and we just live in it.”

Regarding their dogs, Britney had fiercely refused to give her former husband the custody of her dogs. Being fiercely protective of her pooches, she was more than happy to return the diamond ring given by her beau, but refused anyone to lay a hand on her dogs.

According to E!News Her post comes a week after news broke that the 41-year-old had broken up with Sam Asghari after a little more than a year of marriage. In divorce documents filed by Sam, 29. The actor listed their date of separation as July 28 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Spears, despite the difficulties of her split and ongoing divorce is still able to maintain her cool and has a good sense of humour.

Talking about the split, Asghari added “After 6 Years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the Best, Always.”

Britney concluded her message on a more positive note, declaring her intention to “be as strong as I can and do my best” amid this challenging time. “And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!”

Pic. Sourcebritneyspears
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

