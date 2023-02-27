scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Singer Ellie Goulding said that her fans don't recognise her after she ditched her trademark blonde locks and returned to her natural hair colour.

By News Bureau
Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look
Ellie Goulding _ pic courtesy instagram

Singer Ellie Goulding said that her fans don’t recognise her now after she dyed her hair brunette. The 36-year-old singer has ditched her trademark blonde locks and returned to her natural hair colour.

Since she went brown, Ellie can now go out and not get stopped constantly by fans, although some people do confuse her for “someone from the telly,” reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking on Irish radio station FM104, she said: “I’m back to my natural colour. It’s brunette now, it’s my natural hair colour.”

Instead of people going, ‘That’s Ellie Goulding.’ I now get people questioning who I might be, because they sort of recognise me but they’re not quite sure. I can’t tell whether I prefer people straight up recognising me or the intrigue of who I possibly might be, could I be someone from the telly or something, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Ellie is set to release her new album ‘Higher Than Heaven’ later this month and the fact she is unveiling her fifth studio LP makes her fell “old” and like a music veteran.

The pop star — who has 22-month-old son Arthur with husband Caspar Jopling, said: “I feel old! I do feel old but that’s just because I had a kid a couple of years ago. I feel very happy that I am here making music. It’s what I always wanted to do, and every day I feel lucky that I get to do the job I love.”

Pic. Sourceelliegoulding
Previous article
PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes
Next article
Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

News

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

Technology

ESA telescope gets ready to probe universe's dark mysteries

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

News

Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire

News

Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

Sports

WPL: Gujarat Giants appoint Beth Mooney as captain, Sneh Rana named vice-captain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US