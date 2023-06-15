scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston is in a great place, hopes to find love in 50s

Jennifer Aniston is feeling 'happy, healthy and fulfilled'. The 54-year-old actress is feeling upbeat about life, as she's 'thriving personally and professionally'

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Aniston is in a great place, hopes to find love in 50s
Jennifer Aniston _ pic courtesy instagram

‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston is feeling “happy, healthy and fulfilled”. The 54-year-old actress is feeling upbeat about life, as she’s “thriving personally and professionally”, reports ‘Female First UK’.

A source told ‘Us Weekly’: “(Jennifer is) in a great place. She’s happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jennifer has been through plenty of ups and downs in her personal life, including high-profile break-ups from Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt.

However, she’s feeling really optimistic about life at the moment, and the former ‘Friends’ actress is really happy with where she’s at in her career.

The insider shared: “(She’s) been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally.”

Jennifer also retains hope that she’ll find love in her 50s.

The source said: “In her gut, Jen believes she’ll eventually meet the right person.”

Jennifer previously revealed that she feels better today than she did in her “20s or 30s”.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
OpenAI trained its AI models on YouTube data: Report
Next article
IBM achieves new breakthrough in quantum computing
This May Also Interest You
Technology

IBM achieves new breakthrough in quantum computing

Technology

OpenAI trained its AI models on YouTube data: Report

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Aditi Swami, 16, breaks U-18 compound World record in Colombia

Technology

Another US state bans kids from social media without parental consent

Technology

Paytm UPI SDK brings India's fastest UPI payments for merchant apps

News

Song Joong Ki welcomes a baby boy with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Sports

Indonesia Open: Srikanth upsets Lakshya to reach quarterfinals

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twin in black in their airport look

Sports

ATP Libema Open: Sinner overcomes Bublik In 's-Hertogenbosch opener

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt’s comfy airport look is all hearts

News

New lawsuit against Bill Cosby by 9 women alleging sexual assault

Technology

Judge orders cops to evict Twitter from US office over unpaid rent

Technology

Twitter sued for $250 mn over 'wilful' music copyright infringement

News

6.2-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

Technology

Sony testing cloud streaming for some PS5 games

Technology

Meta introduces text-based 'world chat' feature for Horizon Worlds

Sports

Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site in China

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watches to soon alert users of irregular heart rhythms

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US