scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Jonah Hill looks unrecognisable in new pics after remarkable weight loss

Jonah Hill seemed unrecognisable as he was spotted surfing after impressive weight loss. He was seen catching waves in California showing off his slimmed down physique as well as a huge beard

By News Bureau

‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ star Jonah Hill seemed unrecognisable as he was spotted surfing after impressive weight loss. The actor was seen catching waves in California showing off his slimmed down physique as well as a huge beard, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 21 Jump Street star looked like he was a natural surfer as he stretched out his arms to keep his balance, despite previously saying he was scared of the sport. He has all the right gear as he wore a full wet suit as he enjoyed his day out.

Jonah often teams up with fellow enthusiasts Spike Jonze and Beastie Boys rapper Mike Diamond to form Surf Jews California.

Jonah told GQ last year: “Been terrified to surf my whole life. Totally random fear and at the same time always been a secret dream of mine.”

Mirror.co.uk further states that the star has seen his weight fluctuate over the last few years and has said in the past that being overweight as a kid “f****d me up.”

He said in Netflix documentary ‘Stutz’: “When I was a kid, exercise and diet was framed to me as like, ‘There’s something wrong with how you look’. But never once was exercise and diet propositioned to me in terms of mental health. I just wish that was presented to people differently.”

Previous article
Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) 2023 concludes with a magnificent red carpet awards night
Next article
'Support my cinema, I will not enter politics,' says Rishab Shetty of Kantara
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat Knight Riders by seven runs (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajapaksa, Arshdeep star as Punjab Kings beat KKR by 7 runs in rain-hit match

News

Madonna licks guitar as she adds more dates to 40th anniversary tour

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Medanta, Fortis hospitals directed to keep 20% beds for BPL, EWS families

News

James Gray to direct 'Ezekiel Moss'

Sports

Formula 1: Verstappen happy with first-ever pole position in Australian Grand Prix

News

John Boyega recollects being 'blown away' by script of 'Breaking'

News

Mahesh Babu, Karthi cheer Nani as 'Dasara' makes Rs 53 cr in 2 days

Sports

IPL 2023: Williamson's knee injury has New Zealand worried over availability for World Cup

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das picked in Bangladesh squad for one-off Test against Ireland

News

Steve McQueen says his film on Grenfell Tower disaster will leave audiences 'disturbed'

News

OTT show 'Dear Ishq' wraps up its shoot, leaves cast emotional

News

Dushyant Pratap Singh, the new entertainment tycoon, lends his voice to Sundarkand

News

'Support my cinema, I will not enter politics,' says Rishab Shetty of Kantara

Theatre

Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) 2023 concludes with a magnificent red carpet awards night

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to disable multiple answers within polls on Windows beta

News

Akshay Kumar uses his own meme for 'prank' video on April Fool's Day

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US