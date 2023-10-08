scorecardresearch
Katy Perry gets new ink on her finger

By Agency News Desk
Katy Perry with a new tattoo _ news agency pic

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has got a new tattoo. She took to the Story section of her Instagram recently and shared that she has a new finger tattoo to celebrate the final leg of her Las Vegas residency Play.

In the first post, Perry’s hand rested under a light as tattoo artist Liz Kim etched the ink onto her finger, reports People magazine.

“You guys know what it is? I bet you can’t guess what I’m getting right now,” the singer said in the video as the light obscured the details of her new body art. “But I am getting my tour tattooed, it’s a tradition.”

“8 more #PLAY shows left so it’s tour tattoo time.”

The ‘Firework’ songstress wrote over the clip. In a follow-up image, Perry showed off her new tattoo of a cartoon mushroom — an object featured prominently within her Play residency.

As per People, Perry kicked off her Las Vegas residency Play in December 2021, and has made sure it’s a visual spectacle. As well as a pink and yellow checkerboard stage, the show features some oversized bathroom items, including a larger-than-life toilet and plunger and a colossal rubber duck.

The singer’s fans also get to hear an array of tracks from each of her studio albums during the show. Songs featured include ‘Never Really Over’, ‘Teenage Dream’, ‘Roar’, ‘E.T.’, ‘Dark Horse’, ‘California Gurls’, ‘Waking Up in Vegas’ and ‘I Kissed a Girl’.

6
