scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Leonardo DiCaprio snapped at Coachella with Bradley Cooper's ex flame

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted enjoying the Coachella celebrity after parties with Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk.

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted enjoying the Coachella celebrity after parties with Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk. The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ star, who is a festival regular, was pictured in his inconspicuous black cap and facemask as he joked with friends, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Another image showed him talking to Irina alongside fashion model Stella Maxwell at the Levi’s and Tequila Don Julio’s Neon Carnival at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California.

Single Leo reportedly recently denied having a relationship with ‘Love Island UK’ presenter Maya Jama.

As per Mirror.co.uk, model Irina, 37, was said to have split up with movie star Bradley last year and the pair share a five-year-old daughter Lea.

Other celebs pictured at Coachella include Lil Nas X, Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby and Yo Gotti.

Earlier this month, Leo was said to have hit back at the romance rumours after a source claimed the pair had allegedly been enjoying time together on a number of dates across the globe.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Samson should get consistent opportunities in Team India: Harbhajan
Next article
MediaTek unveils new automotive platform for connected vehicles
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Roblox introduces Limiteds for creators to make, sell limited-run avatar gear

Sports

BCCI won’t change its policy over player availability for proposed Saudi league: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Covid patients' blood plasma may predict severity, death: Study

Sports

Odisha sets up 18 training centres to boost hockey at grassroots

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni wins toss in 200th match as CSK captain, elects to bowl against RR

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik giving us Barbie vibes in this lovely outfit

Health & Lifestyle

This AI-based smartphone app may help you quit smoking

Sports

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Shanmukha Pulli triumphs in a three-way tie

News

Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes delivery boy as he tries taking selfie with actor

Sports

World No. 1s Fan, Sun crowned at WTT Champions in Xinxiang

Sports

100 days until FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand officials

Health & Lifestyle

Corona positive senior citizen dies in Kolkata

Sports

Zimbabwe unveil new T10 franchise tournament, to be played in August this year

Sports

PGA Tour: Korean golfer Im enjoys fast start with 66 at RBC Heritage

Sports

Super Cup: Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC to battle it out in a must-win clash (preview)

Sports

IPL 2023: Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak shines on debut for RCB

Technology

Spanish scientists discover technique that detects cancer 'within 3 hours'

Technology

WhatsApp releases 'companion mode' to all beta users on Android

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US