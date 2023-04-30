scorecardresearch
Mark Wahlberg says his family is 'thriving' after turning back on Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg uprooted his family from the celebrity hotspot and moved to Las Vegas, has admitted leaving Hollywood behind has been a breath of fresh air for his family.

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has admitted leaving Hollywood behind has been a breath of fresh air for his family. The ‘Spenser Confidential’ star, 51, uprooted his family from the celebrity hotspot and moved to Las Vegas, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

But he has said it has left his family “thriving” as he praised his new surroundings and refuses to look back. He first revealed his clan – he has four children with his wife Rhea Durham — were leaving Hollywood for Sin City in October last year as they moved on from this luxurious $90 million pad in search of a better life.

And now, in the space of six months, the actor has gushed over how much of a positive impact it has had on his kids.

Speaking to E! News, he said, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “They love Vegas. I spent lots of time in Los Angeles pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs.”

He went on to reveal: “Everybody is thriving there. It’s been great”.

Speaking about what he has been able to do since moving states, Mark said he had been able to bag tickets for Adele and Bruno Mars concerts at their residences in the gambling capital of the world.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
A glitch in the fashion matrix? Here's how netizens reacting to #MyntraGlitch
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians
