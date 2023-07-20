scorecardresearch
Salma Hayek says 'no botox' despite her wrinkle-free face at age 56

Salma Hayek says she has never had botox and revealed methods she used to steer clear of the cosmetic procedure while maintaining a wrinkle-free face at the age of 56.

Salma Hayek _ pic courtesy instagram

Hollywood star Salma Hayek says she has never had botox and revealed methods she used to steer clear of the cosmetic procedure while maintaining a wrinkle-free face at the age of 56. The Oscar-nominated star made the claim during her appearance on Kelly Ripa’s ‘Let’s Talk Off Camera’ podcast, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the Wednesday episode of the podcast, she did not hesitate to declare, “No Botox!” In response, host Kelly Ripa applauded her, “You’re amazing.”

Salma went on to spill, “I know what it is. Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because you don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun.”

About the power of meditation, she added: “It’s actually feeling the energy. And it moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations.”

The actress did not deny that she also used radio frequency and micro-frequency machines to maintain her beauty.

“So, I do a lot of the frequency machines and they work on me better than on anyone,” she said.

“And just the meditation, sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my God, again, you look 20 years old,’ ” she went on to elaborate. “The people that do the machines say that the results I get, they don’t get with other people.”

During the chat, Salma also opened up about the effect that she felt when she did not meditate. “When I don’t (meditate) for some time, guess what? Not only (does) the face starts to drop and everything starts to drop, (but also) my herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles (comes back),” she noted. “I start breaking down.”

The “Frida” actress additionally shared that her 61-year-old husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, did not believe that she achieved her wrinkle-free face from the meditation.

“My husband doesn’t believe in it. But when it’s really bad… he’ll go, ‘Have you been doing your yoga?’ He won’t even call it that,” she said.

This was not the first time Salma touched on the issue of botox usage. In a 2017 interview with DuJour, she said that she did not believe in the injection treatment.

Pic. Sourcesalmahayek
