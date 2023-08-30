scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Selena Gomez shares pic of her sister shaving Brooklyn Beckham's head

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez's sister Gracie Elliot is showcasing her hairdressing skill, shared a snap of Gracie, 10, and friend Brooklyn Beckham

By Agency News Desk
Selena Gomez shares pic of her sister shaving Brooklyn Beckham's head
Gracie Elliot hairdressing friend Brooklyn Beckham _ pic courtesy instagram

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez’s sister Gracie Elliot is showcasing her hairdressing skill. The ‘Back To You’ singer, 31, shared a snap of Gracie, 10, and friend Brooklyn Beckham on her Instagram story.

In the photo, Gomez’s little sister held onto clippers as she shaved a slightly smiling Beckham’s head. “My. Babies,” Gomez wrote over the photo, reports People magazine.

Rocking a pink Mean Girls top and silver wrist bangles, Gracie looked focused as she kept her eyes on the task at hand, while the eldest child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham had his tattoo collection on display as he sat shirtless during the hair trim.

As per People, Gomez’s mother Mandy and stepfather Brian Teefey welcomed Gracie in 2013. Despite the age gap – the actress and singer was 20 years old when her sister was born – the pair appear to have a close bond and are regularly pictured together on Gomez’s social media.

In another Story post that is no longer available, a smiling Nicola Peltz Beckham – Brooklyn’s wife – joined in the head-shaving fun. In the pic, she held her hand to her husband’s neck, beaming at the camera as she appeared to shave the front part of Brooklyn’s head using the clippers.

Pic. Sourceselenagomez
6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US Open: Murray calls VAR system debut 'farce' after technology malfunctioned in his opening match
Next article
World Cup 2023: Tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi and Pune go on sale on August 31
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US