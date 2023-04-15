scorecardresearch
Wiz Khalifa poses with adult star Mia Khalifa and the internet going crazy

Wiz Khalifa hinted at a possible Khalifa Kush line with retired adult film star Mia Khalifa on Wednesday.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The marijuana connoisseur took to Twitter posting a photo of him and the on-camera star with the caption, “Y’all are gonna LOVE this Khalifa Kush colab i got comin wit @miakhalifa.”

The Kush & Orange Juice rapper’s collab with Mia would further the famed Khalifa Kush line, which includes marijuana products like vapes, edibles, concentrates and more.

Mia Khalifa has been vocal about her interests in sports, and this collaboration could be a step towards her involvement in the MMA world.

The dream partnership between Wiz Khalifa and Mia Khalifa has created a lot of excitement among their fans.

