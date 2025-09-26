Cardi B – Salute Song Lyrics

Song Name – Salute

Singer – Cardi B

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah, yeah

You mean to tell me you’d die over nothin’?

Ho, everybody f*ckin’, that’s the end of discussion (End of discussion)

B*tch like me that came out the mud

Might help somebody out ’cause I came up from nothin’ (Came up from nothin’)

Big Bardi in a big-body Benz

With a big-body kit, put the lane over somethin’ (Yeah)

He getting mad, won’t give him my number

Cup in the middle got me feelin’ December (Woo)

Put in lotta work, I’m gonna kill it this summer (Kill it this summer)

Been on a yacht, no ceilin’ this summer (Summer)

B*tch been bad, so it make you curious

Never switched up, so you can’t be serious (Yeah)

Disrespect me, yeah, you can’t be serious (Huh)

I’m in a Lam’, it can’t be yours

I’m in a Urus, my whip premature

When I look around, I have children on childrens (Ah, haha)

Killin’ the game, my heart the purest

I need my flowers, now call the florist

I plant the seeds, it’s time to flourish

Don’t turn on that street, it’s not for tourists (Skrrt)

You know I’m livin’ it up when I’m liftin’ it up

Let a nigga know I came to stunt (Yeah)

Then we gon’ park in the front, wasn’t sittin’ in the front

Let a nigga know I came to front (Woo)

This shit is bigger than us, let you know that it’s bigger than us

Cause they pickin’ it up (Yeah)

Takin’ the lingo, the fashion, the foreign cars

Man, b*tches is eatin’ it up (Eatin’ it up)

I am the reference, yeah, I am the vision board

I put that shit on these b*tches, they can’t ignore

Hustle too hard to ever be unemployed

Just like a Honda, got things in accord

Salute the real b*tches

Salute the real b*tches (Salute)

Salute the real b*tches

Salute the real b*tches(Salute)

Salute the real b*tches

Salute the real b*tches (Salute)

Salute the real b*tches

Salute the real b*tches (Salute)

High off a molly, my breasts are like Dolly

I’m ridin’ my nigga just like a Ducati (Just like a Ducati)

Choppin’ the top off the car like karate

Eliantte put a bracelet up on me

Shorty tried stealin’ my style, but I caught her

Send me a picture of drip and I bought it (Ice)

Bardi an icon and this is iconic

Made a few millions off talkin’ Ebonics

I am too blessed to be talkin’ demonic (Talkin’ demonic)

I switched the lies and gained the money

Rub on the thighs and kiss on the stomach

My watch is sick, it’s makin’ ’em vomit (Bleh)

My throat as long as a trumpet (Trumpet)

If my b*tches say f*ck it, then f*ck it (F*ck it)

Hold your partner up just like some crutches (Yeah)

Got her p*ssy wet just like a bucket, f*ck it (Woo)

Salute the real b*tches

Salute the real b*tches (Salute)

Salute the real b*tches

Salute the real b*tches (Salute)

Salute the real b*tches

Salute the real b*tches (Salute)

Salute the real b*tches

Salute the real b*tches (Salute)