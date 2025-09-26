Diljit Dosanjh’s Emotional Reaction to Amar Singh Chamkila’s Emmy Nominations Will Melt Your Heart

It’s time to celebrate for the Amar Singh Chamkila team, as the biopic has bagged two coveted nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2025. Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his intense performance as the iconic Punjabi singer, while the film itself is nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series.

Produced and directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila is streaming on Netflix right now. Its release last year marked the arrival of Dosanjh in the titular role and Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila’s partner and wife. Chamkila’s stunning life story from his humble beginnings in a Dalit Sikh family in Punjab to becoming a musical phenomenon is traced in the biopic. Famous for his provocative lyrics on topics of love, revolt, and social causes, Chamkila rode controversy and fame alike, before meeting a brutal assassination at the tender age of 27.

The International Emmy nomination places Dosanjh in contention with actors David Mitchell, Oriol Pla, and Diego Vasquez—making the category one of the most keenly followed this year. His nomination is a benchmark for Indian cinema, revealing the international appeal of local stories.

Also Read: NO EXIT FOR DILJIT DOSANJH! Actor Signs No Entry Sequel After Border 2 Amidst Boycott Drama!

Responding to the news, Dosanjh re-posted the announcement of the nomination on Instagram Stories, with the caption, “It’s all because of Imtiaz Ali sir” accompanied by the heart-hand emoji, and with a mention of Netflix India.

Imtiaz Ali, during an interview with Hindustan Times, spoke of his delight: “We are all very happy that we managed to bring Chamkila’s story into the limelight. Amarjot and Chamkila’s story is also the story of Punjab. I am congratulating the team, and Diljit double over—for his wonderful work and this phenomenal achievement.”