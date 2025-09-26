crew 2 update: kareena kapoor confirmed, but kriti sanon and tabu's future uncertain

Following the success of her 2024 comedy-drama Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to return in its sequel. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Crew 2 has been officially confirmed and is currently in development. Kareena, who played an air hostess entangled in a gold-smuggling scheme, has expressed strong interest in reprising her role.

A source close to the project revealed, “Crew has strong potential to evolve into a franchise. The team has brainstormed several ideas and has now locked one that naturally lends itself to Crew 2.” Kareena is reportedly waiting for the final screenplay before signing on, though she’s already shown keen interest in returning.

While Kareena’s comeback is confirmed, the involvement of her co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu remains uncertain. The makers are reportedly considering casting new A-list actresses if the original stars choose not to return. “The idea is to continue the franchise with three A-list actresses. Kareena is locked in, and other casting decisions are currently under wraps,” the source added.

Crew 2_Pic Courtesy X

Crew, directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, earned critical praise and crossed ₹100 crore at the box office. The film stood out for its female-led narrative, witty humour, and thrilling plot.

Meanwhile, Kareena is also preparing for Daayra, a gritty crime-drama thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. Starring opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film explores the complex dynamics of crime, punishment, and justice. Daayra promises a deep and intense portrayal of societal issues, marking Meghna’s return after Sam Bahadur (2023). Co-written by Meghna, Yash, and Sima, the film is expected to deliver a hard-hitting narrative rooted in realism.

Also Read: Gen Z, Take Note! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Yoga Routine Will Amaze You

With both Crew 2 and Daayra on the horizon, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to deliver yet another powerful year in cinema.