Survival Mode Activated: Sully Family Battles New Threats in Avatar: Fire and Ash New Trailer

The long-awaited trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment of James Cameron’s visionary Avatar saga, hit theaters on September 25 — and it’s absolutely breathtaking. A sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), the movie is set to immerse audiences once again in the magical realm of Pandora, with a plot replete with loss, strife, and survival.

In Fire and Ash, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) return with family in tow, still mourning the loss of their firstborn son, Neteyam. Their mourning is ended as a new threat comes to Pandora. A brutal and violent Na’vi clan, the Ash People, become dominant. The tribe is led by Varang (played by Oona Chaplin), who becomes an ally with the merciless Quaritch, igniting a murderous war on the green moon of Pandora.

The story of the film is created by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno, with the script written by Cameron, Jaffa, and Silver. The cast is comprised of coming back stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, and Bailey Bass.

With the huge success of The Way of Water, which raked in $2.3 billion worldwide and took home an Oscar for Best Visual Effects, the expectations are through the roof. The first Avatar (2009) remains the highest-grossing film of all time with over $2.9 billion worldwide.

Before the release of the new movie, Avatar: The Way of Water will be back in theatres in immersive 3D for a one-week special run from October 2.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters in India on December 19, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Watch the trailer right now and get ready to go back to Pandora!