K-Pop Meets Bollywood: S.Coups and Ishaan Khatter’s Unforgettable Milan Fashion Week Moment

The Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 front row on September 25, 2025, was truly star-studded. But everyone’s attention was on Indian actor Ishaan Khatter, who turned heads sitting next to HUGO BOSS CEO Daniel Grieder and football legend David Beckham. Sitting to his right was British actor Corey Mylchreest — but the highlight was when Ishaan was spotted sitting next to K-pop heartthrob and SEVENTEEN leader, S.Coups.

A picture of the two stars together from the HUGO BOSS show quickly hit the web and went viral, leaving fans wild with excitement. With S.Coups’ dashing personality and Ishaan Khatter’s smooth charm, the photo was one of an absolutely unforgettable India-meets-Korea fusion moment. Dressed to kill, the two looked every inch the fashion royalty, turning heads and lighting up the event.

The thrill didn’t stop there. Shortly after their rendezvous, S.Coups took to the runway for HUGO BOSS, wearing a dominant all-black ensemble. He upped the look by adding a sleek black leather trench coat — the same foundation ensemble he wore in the photo with Ishaan — immediately heating up the room. Ishaan, sitting at the front of the house, had a great view of his new style-hugging buddy taking the catwalk by storm.

Fans are already speculating about what this unlikely pairing might have to offer — a film or music collaboration, maybe? An S.Coups song in an Ishaan Khatter movie? The potential is thrilling and limitless.

Also Read: The Fashion Trio: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa’s TIFF Looks that Stole the Show

Whether this was a coincidence or the start of a fashionista friendship, one thing is certain: Ishaan Khatter and S.Coups were two of the biggest highlights of Milan Fashion Week 2025. Let’s see this fashion connection turn into something special!