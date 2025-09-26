BTS Jungkook’s Muscular Transformation Leaves Fans Speechless!

BTS’s Jungkook ignited social media on September 24 after showing up in the company of band members V and RM in bodybuilder Ma Seon-Ho’s LA gym vlog. The video, titled LA Vlog Ep. 1, was posted to YouTube and went viral within seconds, driving ARMYs crazy.

As much as V and RM wowed fans with their rigorous weightlifting and training sessions, Jungkook stole the show. Fans were not able to stop raving about his visible bicep veins and chiseled body, which soon resulted in a Twitter storm. Hashtags #JUNGKOOK, #WTFJUNGKOOK, and #OMGJUNGKOOK flooded U.S. trending charts, with some reaching as high as No. 4.

One of the sweetest moments was when V softly stroked Jungkook’s forehead while he seemed to reach his human limit during a grueling set. RM soon followed, giving silent encouragement and support — a move that won fans around the globe over. “The power of BTS fandom is unreal. That type of organic reach is what brands dream of,” one user shared. Another chimed in, “OMG! Jungkook isn’t leaving us enough time to heal. Will our hearts last?

Aside from the fitness, Jungkook also fueled rumors. He at one point had his shirt loosely draped over a single shoulder, as if to conceal a new arm tattoo that he’s been hyping for weeks. This passive-aggressive gesture only served to further fuel fans’ curiosity and anticipation of the eventual unveiling. What started out as an informal workout vlog soon turned viral. The superlative reaction is not only a testament to the ARMY’s unflinching ardor but also to the unmatched global reach of BTS — where even a fitness session is a moment the world can’t stop watching.