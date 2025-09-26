Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali apologises to Awez Darbar saying, “If this is gonna hurt your image, your future with Nagma…I am sorry”

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 took a dramatic turn as personal lives of contestants Awez Darbar and Tanya Mittal became the center of attention. Tensions rose when Bigg Boss aired clips of Mridul Tiwari and Baseer Ali making remarks about Tanya and Awez’s past relationships, stirring controversy inside the house.

The episode kicked off with Awez eliminating Baseer, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik from the captaincy task. Later, Kunickaa Sadanand eliminated Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Shehbaz Badesha, and Mridul. Moderators Ashnoor and Farrhana clashed during the task, leading to a physical altercation when Farrhana pushed Ashnoor.

The remaining contenders — Awez, Gaurav, Kunickaa, and Abhishek — faced a buzzer round based on video clips. The first clip showed Mridul claiming Tanya’s ex called her “fake.” Abhishek buzzed first and eliminated Kunickaa. The second clip featured Baseer, Zeishan, and Amaal questioning Awez’s loyalty to ex-contestant Nagma Mirajkar. Gaurav buzzed in and removed Abhishek.

Bro i can't believe someone like #BaseerAli who would never give a fuk about a womanizer like Awez. He apologized just because #FarhanaBhatt told her to do so that nagma doesn't suffer Wow!



Huge respect for their friendship & understanding!! #bahanahttps://t.co/25mbRg00fC — MARK (@munafan94631) September 25, 2025

A third clip revealed Nehal Chudasama’s return from the secret room, where she had been influencing the game. She chose Gaurav over Kunickaa to stay in the captaincy race.

Following the task, an emotional Awez defended himself, telling Gaurav the allegations were false and unfair. Baseer later apologized on camera, admitting his comments came from third-party hearsay and anger, and apologized directly to Nagma, calling Awez a “great guy.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Movie Night Turns Explosive as Awez Darbar Breaks Down After Fight with Baseer Ali

Tanya confronted Mridul, clarifying she dated only two people from Gwalior and comes from a conservative background. Nehal, meanwhile, admitted she helped Team Shehbaz win and warned Amaal about trusting Tanya. She also discussed Tanya with Farrhana and Awez.

Bigg Boss 19 airs daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV.