Doja Cat – Gorgeous Song Lyrics

Song Name – Gorgeous
Singer – Doja Cat
Check out Gorgeous Song Lyrics by Doja Cat
If they wasn’t grillin’ before
They gon’ be really mad when we hit the floor
It’s a crime to be gorgeous
Between you and a million phones
They takin’ pictures like we hittin’ a pose
It’s alright to be honest
Even when we sit in the dark
I feel the prettiest that you ever saw
Are your eyes even open?
It ain’t ever really our fault
We make a killing being so beautiful
It’s a crime to be gorgeous
It’s a crime to be gorgeous
It’s a crime to be gorgeous
It’s a crime to be gorgeous
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la
It’s a crime
Babe, I just called to tell you how much I love you and how amazingly beautiful that you are
Oh my god, how uplifting and inspiring you’ve been to me
For all this time
And I love you (Look at me) and no one even has fine hair or is smarter (Look at me)
Yeah, look at me, really look at me
Loaded the magazine, they throwin’ the book at me
I’m bookin’ it eighty miles per hour ’cause my jewelry
I’m cookin’ some collard greens, I ain’t got no room for these
Then I got surgery ’cause of scrutiny
But he like my before and after pictures, he cool wit’ these
I took off the wig and put some mousse on my new 4C
I put on the wig and take it off as I damn well please
I look like my family, I don’t need to brag
Titty used to sag, least she got some ass
Can’t avoid the pap, can’t even avoid the cash
Yeah, you beautiful, baby, but you got more than that
Pretty hurts, don’t talk to me ’bout Brazilians
After that wax, you thought you wanted to kill him
But now you walkin’ ’round like you one in a million
He lookin’ at me like he want some beautiful children
If they wasn’t grillin’ before
They gon’ be really mad when we hit the floor
It’s a crime to be gorgeous
Between you and a million phones
They takin’ pictures like we hittin’ a pose
It’s alright to be honest
Even when we sit in the dark
I feel the prettiest that you ever saw
Are your eyes even open?
It ain’t ever really our fault
We make a killing being so beautiful
It’s a crime to be gorgeous
It’s a crime to be gorgeous (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)
It’s a crime to be gorgeous (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)
It’s a crime to be gorgeous (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)
It’s a crime
She like white gold in her hardware
With an install and a long nail
With a eyelash and it’s glued on
She ain’t so Christian in Louboutins
And now she got contacts but no close friends
And she lasered all that hair off
And she thank God for that Emsculpt
She wanna be chic when it’s inspired by heroin
Ah, there you go with that smile again
She stay in school but she more privy to collagen
Aw, now you on Botched again
You oughta cut off all them Khias, they toxic, friend, ah
You gettin’ showered in compliments, huh (I do)
You feel empowered but not within
I mean I only got myself to appeal to (I do)
They got they nose up judging me, but ain’t all of ’em real
So if they wasn’t grilling
If they wasn’t grillin’ before
They gon’ be really mad when we hit the floor
It’s a crime to be gorgeous (Yeah)
Between you and a million phones
They takin’ pictures like we hittin’ a pose (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
It’s alright to be honest (Hands up)
Even when we sit in the dark
I feel the prettiest that you ever saw
Are your eyes even open? (Come on)
It ain’t ever really our fault
We make a killing being so beautiful
It’s a crime to be gorgeous (Yeah)
It’s a crime to be gorgeous (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)
It’s a crime to be gorgeous (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)
It’s a crime to be gorgeous (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)
It’s a crime