Doja Cat – Gorgeous Song Lyrics

Song Name – Gorgeous

Singer – Doja Cat

Check out Gorgeous Song Lyrics by Doja Cat

If they wasn’t grillin’ before

They gon’ be really mad when we hit the floor

It’s a crime to be gorgeous

Between you and a million phones

They takin’ pictures like we hittin’ a pose

It’s alright to be honest

Even when we sit in the dark

I feel the prettiest that you ever saw

Are your eyes even open?

It ain’t ever really our fault

We make a killing being so beautiful

It’s a crime to be gorgeous

It’s a crime to be gorgeous

It’s a crime to be gorgeous

It’s a crime to be gorgeous

La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la

It’s a crime

Babe, I just called to tell you how much I love you and how amazingly beautiful that you are

Oh my god, how uplifting and inspiring you’ve been to me

For all this time

And I love you (Look at me) and no one even has fine hair or is smarter (Look at me)

Yeah, look at me, really look at me

Loaded the magazine, they throwin’ the book at me

I’m bookin’ it eighty miles per hour ’cause my jewelry

I’m cookin’ some collard greens, I ain’t got no room for these

Then I got surgery ’cause of scrutiny

But he like my before and after pictures, he cool wit’ these

I took off the wig and put some mousse on my new 4C

I put on the wig and take it off as I damn well please

I look like my family, I don’t need to brag

Titty used to sag, least she got some ass

Can’t avoid the pap, can’t even avoid the cash

Yeah, you beautiful, baby, but you got more than that

Pretty hurts, don’t talk to me ’bout Brazilians

After that wax, you thought you wanted to kill him

But now you walkin’ ’round like you one in a million

He lookin’ at me like he want some beautiful children

If they wasn’t grillin’ before

They gon’ be really mad when we hit the floor

It’s a crime to be gorgeous

Between you and a million phones

They takin’ pictures like we hittin’ a pose

It’s alright to be honest

Even when we sit in the dark

I feel the prettiest that you ever saw

Are your eyes even open?

It ain’t ever really our fault

We make a killing being so beautiful

It’s a crime to be gorgeous

It’s a crime to be gorgeous (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)

It’s a crime to be gorgeous (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)

It’s a crime to be gorgeous (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)

La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)

It’s a crime

She like white gold in her hardware

With an install and a long nail

With a eyelash and it’s glued on

She ain’t so Christian in Louboutins

And now she got contacts but no close friends

And she lasered all that hair off

And she thank God for that Emsculpt

She wanna be chic when it’s inspired by heroin

Ah, there you go with that smile again

She stay in school but she more privy to collagen

Aw, now you on Botched again

You oughta cut off all them Khias, they toxic, friend, ah

You gettin’ showered in compliments, huh (I do)

You feel empowered but not within

I mean I only got myself to appeal to (I do)

They got they nose up judging me, but ain’t all of ’em real

So if they wasn’t grilling

If they wasn’t grillin’ before

They gon’ be really mad when we hit the floor

It’s a crime to be gorgeous (Yeah)

Between you and a million phones

They takin’ pictures like we hittin’ a pose (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

It’s alright to be honest (Hands up)

Even when we sit in the dark

I feel the prettiest that you ever saw

Are your eyes even open? (Come on)

It ain’t ever really our fault

We make a killing being so beautiful

It’s a crime to be gorgeous (Yeah)

It’s a crime to be gorgeous (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)

It’s a crime to be gorgeous (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)

It’s a crime to be gorgeous (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)

La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la (It’s all we need, it’s all we want)

It’s a crime