scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Abdu Rozik all set to release new song; appear on Sajid Khan's upcoming show

Tajikistani singer and social media sensation Abdu Rozik, who has a considerable fan following in India after 'Bigg Boss 16', is all set to unveil a new song, which he says will be a big surprise for those who follow him.

By Agency News Desk
Abdu Rozik all set to release new song; appear on Sajid Khan's upcoming show
Abdu Rozik all set to release new song; appear on Sajid Khan's upcoming show

Tajikistani singer and social media sensation Abdu Rozik, who has a considerable fan following in India after ‘Bigg Boss 16’, is all set to unveil a new song, which he says will be a big surprise for those who follow him.

“I am soon going to bring a new song for my fans,” Rozik said. “But at the moment I don’t want to disclose any details. It will be a big surprise for all my well-wishers.”

The singer-actor who went viral with his ‘Burgirr’ meme, recently opened a new restaurant in Mumbai named Burgirr. Talking about it, Abdu said: “I am excited about my new business. I am very busy with work now. I am sure people will love the different types of burger in my restaurant.”

Inside the Bigg Boss house , Abdu was good friends with Shiv and Archana, who will soon be seen in the new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Wishing good luck to his friends, he said: “All the best to my friends Shiv and Archana. Good luck guys; you are real rockstars!”

On the workfront, Abdu will be soon seen in the show ‘Long Son-Short Son’ alongside director Sajid Khan. The director recently shared a video on his social media where he revealed that he was launching this show with Abdu very soon.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Grateful of IT Minister's acknowledgment of our user safety efforts in India: WhatsApp
Next article
Nagesh Kukunoor has had great impact on me as an actor: Priya Bapat
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK, Ireland

Sports

Picking Jonny Bairstow over Ben Foakes is 'right call' for England: Michael Atherton

News

Sikandar Kher shares BTS pic with Sushmita from 'Aarya 3' sets

Technology

Insta introduces Gifts, new editing features on Reels in India

News

Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr per year after speaking against politicians, 'anti-nationals'

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

News

Temperatures spike across Japan, citizens urged to take precautions

Technology

Insta now let users comment on posts with GIFs

Technology

Less than 60 of 2 lakh Indian developers pay service fee above 15%: Google

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record (Ld)

News

KL Rahul talks about his initial difficulties in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

News

'The Bachelor' announces first-ever senior citizen season

Sports

Jofra Archer worried our guys in the last series, so he's a big out for England: Allan Border

Technology

iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

Health & Lifestyle

Torsion of testis in 18-year-old corrected

Health & Lifestyle

Wastewater detections show mpox likely underestimated

News

Vicky Kaushal holding Katrina Kaif in his arms is the best photo shared on his birthday

News

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam to end suspense over their film's title on May 18

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US