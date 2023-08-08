scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Aditya A's 'Saj Ke' weaves enchanting tale of awe, love from a groom's view

Aditya A is all set to weave a spellbinding tale of love and admiration in his new romantic pop sensation 'Saj Ke'.

By Agency News Desk
Aditya A's 'Saj Ke' weaves enchanting tale of awe, love from a groom's view
Aditya A's 'Saj Ke' weaves enchanting tale of awe, love from a groom's view

After winning our hearts with his popular track ‘Chaand Baaliyan’, singer songwriter, and composer Aditya A is all set to weave a spellbinding tale of love and admiration in his new romantic pop sensation ‘Saj Ke’. ‘Saj Ke’ beautifully narrates a tale of awe and love, where a man finds himself completely mesmerised as he watches the love of his life get ready for their big day. Unable to contain his emotions, he showers her with heartfelt compliments, expressing his deep love and admiration for her radiant beauty.

Speaking about the song, Aditya shared: ” ‘Saj Ke’ holds a special place in my heart as it is a romantic track written from a guy’s perspective when he sees the girl of his dreams walk down the aisle. The feeling of being left speechless in admiration is truly special and untold.”

With ‘Saj Ke’, Aditya presents a unique perspective, narrating the emotions of a man who is left speechless in admiration when he sees the woman of his dreams. Through his signature conversational lyrics and melodious composition, Aditya beautifully re-creates the enchanting magic of his previous hit, ‘Chaand Baaliyan’.

“It’s the perfect song for any joyous occasion, from weddings to celebrations that will make us all want to dress up and sing along. I hope ‘Saj Ke’ strikes a chord with listeners and leaves a lasting impact,” he added.

The song is a seamless blend of pop and romance, coupled with its mesmerising video and Aditya’s soulful voice.

The video of ‘Saj Ke’ promises to be an enchanting visual experience, interweaving beautiful stills from an actual wedding, with shots of Aditya singing.

The video captures the essence of a couple’s big day and showcases all the sweet, precious moments they share.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Why a trip to beach may disrupt your skin's microbiome
Next article
Spotify expands AI-powered personalised music feature 'DJ' to more countries
This May Also Interest You
News

Sonu Sood gets huge pop art tribute spanning 1.17 lakh sq ft in Ajitwal

News

A literal pan-India film; here are details of ‘Jailer’ actor and the region they represent

Technology

Spotify expands AI-powered personalised music feature 'DJ' to more countries

Technology

Why a trip to beach may disrupt your skin's microbiome

News

BTS Suga officially starts military duties

News

Vir Das in ‘Call Me Bae’ alongside Ananya Pandey and Gurfateh Pirzada

News

Gal Gadot speaks Telugu in Q&A session with Alia Bhatt, surprising people

News

Adam Devine says Marvel has 'ruined' genre of Hollywood comedy movies

News

Jennifer Aniston turns off Insta comments amid Jamie Foxx's anti-Semitic controversy

Sports

Spanish cycling legend Federico Bahamontes passes away

News

Panther collabs with Spectra for 'Samajh Rahi Hai': It's ode to special girl

News

Zoe Terakes responds to Kuwait's ban on 'Talk To Me', says they're just someone who got the role

Technology

MobiKwik posts 181% increase in adjusted EBITDA in Q1, aims 2X growth in FY24

Technology

Zoom changes policy that uses customer's data to train AI models

Technology

Don't invest in unlicensed crypto platforms, Hong Kong regulator warns people

Technology

EU opens in-depth probe into Adobe’s $20 bn Figma acquisition

Sports

Hockey India appoints Herman Kruis to oversee preparations ahead of Junior World Cup 2023

News

Fans refuse to accept Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US