scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Aditya Narayan says, he achieved a lot from ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

Singer and actor Aditya Narayan, who is set to resume his hosting duties on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, said he has achieved a lot from this show in his career,

By Agency News Desk
Aditya Narayan says, he achieved a lot from ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’
Aditya Narayan says, he achieved a lot from ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

Singer and actor Aditya Narayan, who is set to resume his hosting duties on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, said he has achieved a lot from this show in his career, just like many contestants who have become singing sensations of the country.

Aditya had hosted the 30th season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021’, which aired from October 16, 2021 to March 6, 2022. However, the actor had bid adieu to the hosting duties, soon after the grand finale. He had announced the same through a social media post. The winner of that season was Neelanjana Ray.

Meanwhile, he sang ‘Ji Huzoor’ in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’. Aditya and his wife, actress Shweta Agarwal had welcomed their first child, a baby girl in March 2022.

Aditya, who has been hosting the show since 2007, will be once again seen as the host for the upcoming season, alongside judges – Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik.

Aditya has always been a talented host whose charm and singing ability were spotted at a tender age by ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. He has only grown in popularity with each passing season and is back to captivate the audience with his impeccable wit, and easy-going camaraderie with judges and contestants alike.

Talking about the same, Aditya said, “I am really grateful to be a part of this show, once again. This is a platform where many of the contestants have achieved their dreams of becoming a singing sensation of our country, and just like them, I have achieved a lot from this show in my career.”

“I got my first offer to host ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ in 2007 and the rest is history. This show has given me so much love, I don’t think I can express in words what I feel for it. It’s been 16 years since I hosted my first season of the show, and here I am set to host another one. It is nothing but the pure love that makes me come back, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ is like home to me,” added Aditya.

The on-ground auditions have been held in cities like Guwahati, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh already, with a huge number of talented singers vying for their spot in the Mega Audition round. The auditions are yet to take place in Mumbai, Delhi, Vadodara, and Pune.

The show will premiere soon on Zee TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Prabhas’s Facebook page restored after it got hacked
Next article
‘Take steps to verify certificates of doctors in state run hospitals,’ Kerala HC asks govt
This May Also Interest You
News

Zayn Khan calls 'Aashiqana' co-actor Khushi Dubey, his 'family'

Health & Lifestyle

‘Take steps to verify certificates of doctors in state run hospitals,’ Kerala HC asks govt

News

Prabhas’s Facebook page restored after it got hacked

Technology

WhatsApp releases update to fix sorting chats issue on Android beta

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Elvish, Abhishek tease Aashika about possible elimination

Sports

Japan's Takahashi guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct in Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier

Technology

About half million Americans may have tick-linked meat allergy: US CDC

News

Guru Randhawa drops a new banger ‘You Talking to Me?’ Produced by Bhushan Kumar! Out Now on T-Series

News

Riz Ahmed to skip Locarno, Stellan Skarsgard won’t accept award, in solidarity with Hollywood strikers

Sports

Ricky Ponting left fuming after being hit by grapes during live Ashes coverage

Technology

Sony sold over 40 mn PS5 consoles since launch

Technology

NASA to launch streaming platform 'NASA+' later this year

Sports

UTT Season 4: Dabang Delhi, Goa Challengers face off in first semifinal

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a new look as IAS officer from her upcoming show ‘Kavya’

News

Bhuvan Bam to lend voice to international kids animated series

News

DC superheroes to lock horns with monster legends in ‘Godzilla vs Kong vs Justice League’

News

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series

Technology

SpaceX's back-to-back rocket launch aimed to break 56-yr record, but failed

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US