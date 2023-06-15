After seven years, Asees Kaur set to wed singer-composer Goldie Sohel

Playback singer Asees Kaur, who sang the popular Punjabi number ‘Galat’ featuring Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, is marrying her beau, singer-songwriter and composer Goldie Sohel over three-days of festivities that begin on Thursday.

The two have known each other for seven years but developed a romantic relationship during the recording of ‘IDGAF’ in 2022. The couple made their relationship official with their engagement in January this year.

Commenting on the occasion, Asees Kaur said: “Life has come to a beautiful full circle for me this year. Who knew that studio sessions around a heartbreak song would eventually lead to one of the most beautiful love stories of my life. The entire credit for the planning and preparation of our wedding goes to my sister Deedar since Goldie and I have been very occupied with our professional commitments. Post the wedding, we will be travelling to Amritsar to pay our respects at the Golden Temple.”

She further mentioned: “We will go on our honeymoon post my show in London next month. Not only is this my debut show at a massive arena in the UK but it’s also my first live show after my wedding which makes it even more special for me. I’ll be debuting my Sufi set and also paying a homage to Sidhu Moosewala. Exciting times ahead!”

The wedding celebrations are expected to be an intimate affair with a selective guestlist comprising the couple’s close family and friends from Guwahati and Panipat. The three-day festivities begin today with functions such as mehendi, sangeet, ring ceremony, anand karaj and family lunch.

The cuisine will be Punjabi curated by Maujja Restobar. For the ensemble, the couple have decided to match their traditional outfits in twinning hues of blues and pinks which will be styled by Sujata Setia. Reynu Taandon, Devyani Kapoor will be curating bespoke outfits for Asees Kaur while Rechannel Fashions will be designing for Goldie Sohel.

Asees Kaur has a varied discography, having sung in various movie productions such as ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Bell Bottom’ and ‘Article 15’. She also has many of her own original tracks. She is also well-known for her unique singing style.

She has great range and despite the gentleness and sweetness in her tracks, she possesses a surprising amount of power as well, making her an extremely versatile singer as she can switch from a standard pop style to folk and even classical very well. Almost all her hits ranging from ‘Jaan Nissar’, ‘Lae Dooba’, ‘Khair Mangda’ or ‘Bandeyaa’ showcase her vocal diversity.