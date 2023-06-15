scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

After seven years, Asees Kaur set to wed singer-composer Goldie Sohel

Playback singer Asees Kaur is marrying her beau, singer-songwriter and composer Goldie Sohel over three-days of festivities that begin on Thursday.

By Agency News Desk
After seven years, Asees Kaur set to wed singer-composer Goldie Sohel
Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel _ pic courtesy instagram

Playback singer Asees Kaur, who sang the popular Punjabi number ‘Galat’ featuring Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, is marrying her beau, singer-songwriter and composer Goldie Sohel over three-days of festivities that begin on Thursday.

The two have known each other for seven years but developed a romantic relationship during the recording of ‘IDGAF’ in 2022. The couple made their relationship official with their engagement in January this year.

Commenting on the occasion, Asees Kaur said: “Life has come to a beautiful full circle for me this year. Who knew that studio sessions around a heartbreak song would eventually lead to one of the most beautiful love stories of my life. The entire credit for the planning and preparation of our wedding goes to my sister Deedar since Goldie and I have been very occupied with our professional commitments. Post the wedding, we will be travelling to Amritsar to pay our respects at the Golden Temple.”

She further mentioned: “We will go on our honeymoon post my show in London next month. Not only is this my debut show at a massive arena in the UK but it’s also my first live show after my wedding which makes it even more special for me. I’ll be debuting my Sufi set and also paying a homage to Sidhu Moosewala. Exciting times ahead!”

The wedding celebrations are expected to be an intimate affair with a selective guestlist comprising the couple’s close family and friends from Guwahati and Panipat. The three-day festivities begin today with functions such as mehendi, sangeet, ring ceremony, anand karaj and family lunch.

The cuisine will be Punjabi curated by Maujja Restobar. For the ensemble, the couple have decided to match their traditional outfits in twinning hues of blues and pinks which will be styled by Sujata Setia. Reynu Taandon, Devyani Kapoor will be curating bespoke outfits for Asees Kaur while Rechannel Fashions will be designing for Goldie Sohel.

Asees Kaur has a varied discography, having sung in various movie productions such as ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Bell Bottom’ and ‘Article 15’. She also has many of her own original tracks. She is also well-known for her unique singing style.

She has great range and despite the gentleness and sweetness in her tracks, she possesses a surprising amount of power as well, making her an extremely versatile singer as she can switch from a standard pop style to folk and even classical very well. Almost all her hits ranging from ‘Jaan Nissar’, ‘Lae Dooba’, ‘Khair Mangda’ or ‘Bandeyaa’ showcase her vocal diversity.

Pic. Sourcegoldiesohel
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sixth Serendipity Arts Festival to be held from December 15 to 23 in Goa
Next article
Scientists warn UK govt of a new 'deadly virus' due to climate change
This May Also Interest You
News

Kabir Duhan Singh is 'excited and looking forward' wedding his dream partner

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus first infected 3 scientists at China's Wuhan lab: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists warn UK govt of a new 'deadly virus' due to climate change

Health & Lifestyle

Sixth Serendipity Arts Festival to be held from December 15 to 23 in Goa

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing C'ships: Asian Junior Champion Krrish Pal advances to pre-quarters

Sports

We understand BCCI's position; hybrid model was the best solution: Najam Sethi on Asia Cup

News

Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett team up for 'Is This Thing On?'; Cooper to direct

News

Kim Cattrall experienced 'late-blooming sexuality' and has a word of advice

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

News

Rajshri Deshpande to play a voyeur in gritty, realistic crime thriller ‘Privacy’

Health & Lifestyle

TN Health Dept commence counselling for students post-NEET results

News

Emraan Hashmi makes Telugu debut against Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Senthil Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

News

Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance

News

Kubbra Sait says her 'The Trial' character is 'hardwired and strong'

Sports

Varun Tomar claims Air Pistol title in Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial

News

Guillermo del Toro is keen on animated films, calls it 'the purest form of art'

News

Aamir Khan: When I had decided to make Lagaan, I knew I was taking on a huge challenge

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US