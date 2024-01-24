Band Hiatus Kaiyote return with captivating new single ‘Everything’s Beautiful’

Three-time Grammy-nominated Hiatus Kaiyote rings in 2024 with their new single ‘Everything’s Beautiful’. The song is the first new music from the band in two years and provides an early taste of a forthcoming project. ‘Everything’s Beautiful’ is a musical affirmation in celebration of life’s infinite possibilities. The hopeful single, mixed by Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Björk, Blur, Beck), is filled with beautiful licks of the guitar and the future soul collective’s signature bass sound that effortlessly ushers in Nai Palm’s lush vocals.

Nai shares about how the song came together, “‘Everything’s Beautiful’ is a testament to the importance of finding simple joy in your day. To me, my happy place is walking around exploring the world with my headphones. I wanted to write something very simple without complex, deep philosophical meaning like most of my writing tends to be.”

“I wrote the vocal melody and general bass riff in a dream napping on my manager Scott Barkham’s couch in New York one day, and brought it into the waking world which is really hard to do for me. Initially, the dream hook was Berry Street beautiful, but I changed the lyrics when I developed it more with the band. It’s not the delusion that we live in a utopia out here on this planet, but rather about actively looking for the beauty, grace and joy in life.”

The new single follows the release of their album ‘Mood Valiant’, which received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. Doja Cat recently covered Mood Valiant single “Red Room” at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in London, and has continued to perform the song across her arena tour to over half a million people.

The album came together after a six-year period where the band spent time touring, writing, and recording before landing in Rio de Janeiro in 2019 to work with legendary Brazilian arranger Arthur Verocai. Upon its release, the band received co-signs from Kehlani, Willow Smith, Virgil Abloh, among others. The new single also follows the release of their remix album ‘Mood Variant’, a 10-track project that includes remixes from notable artists such as Nick Hakim, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Stro Elliot, Salami Rose Joe Louis, DJ Khalil, Teebs, and Mndsgn.

Hiatus Kaiyote’s members are Naomi “Nai Palm” Saalfield (guitar, vocals), Paul Bender (bass), Simon Mavin (keyboards), and Perrin Moss (drums). ‘Mood Valiant’ was the follow-up to their 2015 album ‘Choose Your Weapon’, which Rolling Stone described as “a stunning step up”, and also comes after being sampled on songs by The Carters (Beyonce & Jay-Z), Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Chance The Rapper, and Drake – with whom Nai Palm also collaborated with on his ‘Scorpion’ album.

Stay tuned for more from Hiatus Kaiyote coming soon.