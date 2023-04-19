scorecardresearch
Bhushan Kumar brings back the hit musical pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rochak Kohli for their new song ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rochak Kohli have geared up to reignite their musical success story after several years!

By Glamsham Brand Desk
Bhushan Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rochak Kohli have geared up to reignite their musical success story after several years! Known for their chartbusters, the trio are reuniting for an upcoming romantic single, ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’, crooned by Ayushmann Khurrana, and composed by Rochak Kohli.

After giving audiences chartbusters like Mitti Di Khushboo, Yahi Hoon Main, Chan Kitthan; the talented trio is all set to rule hearts of the music lovers yet again with this soulful melody. Interestingly, Ayushmann instantly fell in love with Rochak’s rendition penned by Gurpreet Saini & Gautam G Sharma, together with Bhushan Kumar they created the beautiful melody of ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’.

Bhushan Kumar says, “Ayushmann Khurrana is the quintessential actor-artiste of India and we all wish that he sings more often because people just love his songs! We are thrilled to collaborate with him again. Rochak Kohli is a one of a kind composer who has mastered romantic numbers that have become big hits.
Ayushmann’s vocals and Rochak’s music has always created magic every time they have collaborated together and I’m sure they’ll do wonders with this one too.”

Adding to this Ayushmann Khurrana says, “Music has always inspired me to create and it helps me elevate my expression as an artist. I’m really excited about my new song Raataan Kaaliyaan. It is a very soulful track that literally means ‘dark nights’ and how inspiring, romantic and poetic such nights can be. It has been composed by Rochak Kohli and the lyrics have been written by Gurpreet Saini.”

He adds, “I thoroughly enjoy the process of creating new music so when Rochak discussed this song with me, I was immediately on board to lend my voice for it. It also been a while since I have created and dropped a new song and I was dying to give people something new. The lyrics are deeply reflective and has a lot of layered emotions running through it. Rochak and Gurpreet Saini are both very dear friends and I enjoy collaborating with them creatively. We are very passionate about our music”

Ayushmann is set to perform in Dubai on April 23rd and he reveals that he will be surprising fans and audiences by dropping a new song at this packed concert!

Ayushmann says, “I am really looking forward to share this track with my audiences at the Dubai concert on April 23rd. They will be the first people to hear the song and I hope they love it thoroughly. If you ask me, it has a very addictive beat and the lyrics are sure to tug at your heart. I’m thrilled about this collaboration with Bhushan Ji. Coming up with a single with T-Series after several years now and it couldn’t get any better with Rochak also on board.”

Composer Rochak Kohli expresses his excitement, says, “I’ve had a long journey with T-Series as well as Ayushmann. Without a doubt, this song is going to be a big one and I can’t wait to finally put it out there for the listeners very soon.”

