BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Opens Up About Her Upcoming Album And Creative Journey

Members of BLACKPINK, including Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa, spent much of 2024 focusing on their individual careers. Each member explored solo projects in music, fashion and other creative fields. Among them, Jisoo kept a relatively low profile in music and focused more on acting, brand work and building her own agency, BLISSOO.

Even with a quieter year musically, Jisoo released her mini album Amortage in early 2025. The album featured four songs and received a positive response from fans. Now, she is preparing for a bigger step in her music career with her first full length album.

According to Jisoo, she has been working on this new project for over a year. She has created more songs this time and is putting extra effort into shaping the album. Along with the music, she is also working on new video content to present different sides of her personality and artistic style.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Jisoo spoke about the project and her goals. “Last time I prepared a mini album with four songs. This time I prepared more songs. I’ve been working really hard since the start of the year to show the fans. I think the fans want a variety of content, so I’ve been working on more videos and I’ve been working hard to show more diverse sides of myself. Please look forward to it.”

Apart from music, Jisoo has continued to stay active in acting. She appeared in the series Newtopia and was recently seen in Boyfriend on Demand. She has also taken on film roles, including a cameo in Dr Cheon and the Lost Talisman and a larger role in Omniscient Reader The Prophecy.

In Boyfriend on Demand, she played “Seo Mi-rae, an overworked webtoon producer played by K-pop star and BLACKPINK member Jisoo only has a few hours to herself each day. So the last thing she wants is to waste that precious time on mediocre first dates. But when she gets a chance to escape reality thanks to a virtual dating service that sends her on a series of fantastical romances, she realises maybe love is worth chasing after all. The romantic K-drama Boyfriend on Demand, from director Kim Jung-sik (Strong Girl Nam-soon), also stars Seo In-guk, Yoo In-na, and Ha Young.”

The series is directed by Kim Jung-sik and features actors Seo In-guk, Yoo In-na and Ha Young in key roles.

With her upcoming album and continued work in acting, Jisoo is gradually expanding her career while exploring different creative directions.