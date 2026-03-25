Louis Tomlinson Gets Honest About His Favourite And Least Favourite One Direction Songs

Louis Tomlinson, who rose to global fame as part of One Direction, recently looked back at the band’s journey and shared his thoughts on a song he believes changed everything for them. The group, which was formed on The X Factor UK in 2010, quickly became one of the biggest boy bands in the world, with members Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik delivering several hit songs over the years.

In a recent conversation on BBC Radio 2, Louis opened up about what he considers a major turning point in the band’s career. He highlighted the song Story of My Life as one of their most important tracks. According to him, this song stood out because it showed a more emotional and mature side of the group, something fans were not used to seeing at the time.

“My favourite One Direction song is probably Story of My Life. I think that was a real moment. A real breakout moment for us. I think, that’s not the kind of record that you expect from a band like One Direction. It has a little bit more to it. I think that was kind of a turning point for us. So, I remember feeling really proud that wasn’t the kind of song that you could ever dance to and like there was definitely a kind of mold of boy bands before then. I think that was a song that really helped us kind of break out of that. That felt like a real coming of age.”

Louis explained that before this, One Direction was mostly known for fun and upbeat songs. However, Story of My Life helped them move beyond that image and show that they could create deeper and more meaningful music as well.

At the same time, he also spoke honestly about his least favourite track, What Makes You Beautiful. He said that while the song was hugely successful and played a big role in making the band popular, it felt very young and simple compared to their later work.

Despite his mixed feelings, Louis acknowledged that the song helped the band get noticed quickly and build a strong fanbase in the early days. Even though he sometimes wonders if they could have started with a more mature sound, he understands its importance in their journey.

One Direction eventually went on to become a global phenomenon before deciding to go their separate ways in 2016. Looking back, moments like Story of My Life remain key milestones in shaping their identity as artists.