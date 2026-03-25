Project Hail Mary Movie Review | Bromance in Space

Project Hail Mary builds on a fear that space films have explored many times before, the fear of being completely alone in the vast silence of the universe. Films like The Martian showed survival through intelligence and optimism, while Gravity showed survival through instinct and sheer will. Project Hail Mary tries to walk a middle path and add its own emotional angle to that idea.

The story follows Ryland Grace, played by Ryan Gosling, who wakes up from a coma on a spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memory slowly comes back, he realizes he is the only survivor of a three-member crew, including Yáo Li-Jie (Ken Leung) and Olesya Ilyukhina (Milana Vayntrub) and is now far away from Earth in a distant star system. His struggle to understand his situation and find a way to save Earth becomes the central thread of the film. What begins as a survival story, however, slowly shifts into something more unexpected, a bond that starts to take centre stage.

While watching it, the film does manage to pull you in. It is clearly designed to be an easy and pleasing watch. The narrative keeps moving in a way that makes you stay with it, even when certain developments feel too convenient. In the moment, you tend to go along with it. But once you step out of the theatre and think about it, a few things begin to feel less convincing. Some situations seem to defy logic, and the overall story starts to feel like it has been shaped more for comfort than for depth.

This is where the Project Hail Mary may split its audience. Younger viewers or those looking for a light and feel-good sci fi experience may enjoy it more. Others may feel slightly shortchanged once the initial charm fades. Ryan Gosling does his best to hold everything together with his soft and slightly nerdy underdog presence, and he is on screen for most of the film, almost carrying it alone. He keeps it engaging, but the writing does not always support him fully.

That said, Project Hail Mary does get a few things right. It captures the feeling of isolation quite well in parts. There are scenes where Grace is alone, talking to himself, surrounded by silence, and those moments do create a genuine sense of loneliness and despair. These portions remind you of the emotional weight that such a situation can carry.

The film also uses humour throughout. It works while you are watching and helps keep the tone light, but it does not really stay with you once the film ends.

One of the more refreshing aspects is its take on aliens. Instead of showing them as threats, the film presents them as friendly and selfless. What begins as an unusual interaction slowly turns into the heart of the film. In many ways, this bond becomes more engaging than the larger mission itself, giving the film its most human moments despite being set far away from Earth. It is this relationship that gives the Project Hail Mary its identity and justifies calling it, in many ways, a bromance set in space.

The music deserves a mention as well. The mix of peppy and retro tracks adds energy and helps maintain the film’s easy-going tone.

By the end, the film finds its strongest footing in the relationship between the human and the alien. It is this bond that truly lands, making you realise that beneath all the science and survival, the film is really about companionship in the most unlikely place.

In the end, Project Hail Mary feels less like a strong sci fi survival story and more like a light, humorous drama set in space, one that leans heavily on its central relationship to leave an impact. It keeps you engaged while you are watching it, but once it is over, you may be left with a feeling that it could have been much more. It may not work for everyone, but it is one of those films you might want to experience and judge for yourself.

Movie: Project Hail Mary

Directed by: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Based on: Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Featuring: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Ray Porter, Meryl Streep, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub, Priya Kansara, Liz Kingsman, Mia Soteriou, Orion Lee

Theatrical Release Dates: 26 March 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 36mins